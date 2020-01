THE jury was discharged on the second day of the trial of a man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl.

Judge Leanna Clare told the jury there was a legal argument about evidence given by the complainant which was inadmissable and was at risk of prejudice.

“I have accepted the submission that the trial ought to stop,” Judge Clare said.

The matter will be relisted for a rehearing and the man’s bail was enlarged.