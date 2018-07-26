Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lindy Williams is accused of killing George Gerbic and leaving his torso on the side of a rural Queensland road.
Lindy Williams is accused of killing George Gerbic and leaving his torso on the side of a rural Queensland road.
Breaking

Jury considers verdict for accused torso killer

by Alexandria Utting and Warren Barnsley (AAP)
26th Jul 2018 12:10 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

THE jury have retired to consider their verdict in the murder trial of accused boyfriend killer Lindy Williams.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 66-year-old Coolum Football Club president George Gerbic but guilty to dumping his decapitated torso on the side of a road near Gympie in 2013.

Lawyers for the 60-year-old have told the court she acted in self-defence against a big, violent and imposing man, unintentionally causing his death.

 

Lindy Williams and George Gerbic.
Lindy Williams and George Gerbic.

 

In closing submissions yesterday lawyers for Williams confirmed it was she who chopped up the 66-year-old's body after he died.

In his closing address Simon Lewis, barrister for alleged murderer Lindy Williams, told the court the 60-year-old had acted in self-defence against a big, violent and imposing man, unintentionally causing his death.

He sensationally conceded his client had chopped up Mr Gerbic's body after his death to cover up "something terrible".

Throughout the trial it had not been clear who hacked up the man's body, and Williams told police she returned home to find the torso in her ensuite bathroom, believing a friend named "Booker" had done the act.

Related Items

crime editors picks jury lindy williams murder torso case trial

Top Stories

    Questions raised over new KFC site

    premium_icon Questions raised over new KFC site

    Business A NEW KFC store proposed for East Bundaberg is edging closer, with the developer asked to address traffic concerns around the site to move it forward.

    • 26th Jul 2018 1:16 PM
    Behind bars: Telstra, JB Hi-Fi targets of big-ticket thief

    premium_icon Behind bars: Telstra, JB Hi-Fi targets of big-ticket thief

    Crime Seasoned thief James Baumgart committed his crimes from Bundy south

    University expo a first for Bundaberg students

    premium_icon University expo a first for Bundaberg students

    News 'This is a one stop shop that breaks down the tyrrany of distance'

    • 26th Jul 2018 1:40 PM
    Born to dance: Ballerina starlet set for role of lifetime

    premium_icon Born to dance: Ballerina starlet set for role of lifetime

    Community Young talent on the rise calls Bundaberg home

    Local Partners