Jurors to begin deliberations in Bundaberg killing

JURY RETIRES: Witnesses Nathan Clarke, Calvin Delinecort, Mikaela Atkins, Brittney Rejtano and Brock Delinecort outside court, where jurors will today deliberate in the trial of Luke Turnbull.

JURY RETIRES: Witnesses Nathan Clarke, Calvin Delinecort, Mikaela Atkins, Brittney Rejtano and Brock Delinecort outside court, where jurors will today deliberate in the trial of Luke Turnbull. Ross Irby BUN261017COURT1

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

YOUNG Bundaberg boxer Landon Delinecort died two years ago from a stab wound to his heart.

Now a Supreme Court jury must decide if the death was murder, committed by father of five, Luke Turnbull.

The seven men and five women of the jury will begin their deliberations this morning.

A reserve 13th juror has also heard all evidence during the six-day trial in Bundaberg.

Luke Turnbull, 37, pleaded not guilty to three charges: the murder of Landon Delinecort, 24, on November 27, 2015; causing grievous bodily harm to Calvin Delinecort, Landon's father; and assaulting Brock Delinecort.

Delinecort died outside the family's Avoca home at 41 Cummins Rd after an apparent fist fight became deadly when a knife was used.

In final evidence put forward by the defence to conclude the trial, Turnbull said when he heard Landon was dead the next day, a Saturday, he telephoned his lawyer, Matt Messenger.

"I told the solicitor someone died. That there had been a fight. He stopped me (and said) 'Say no more',” Turnbull said.

"He sort of stopped me. He said 'Be at my office Monday'.”

Called to give evidence by the defence, client confidentiality waved by agreement, Mr Messenger said he had been away from Bundaberg at his rural property on November 28, 2015.

"Reception was an issue out there,” he said.

"Luke related some information to me. I told him he could see me at my office Monday morning.

"I believe I said something, that if it was something the police would likely oppose bail you'd be kicking around the watch-house all weekend. See me in my office Monday,” Mr Messenegr said.

"I wasn't fully appraised any further than that.”

In the final Crown and defence summaries to the jury yesterday. there was no issue in that the fatal wound was delivered by anyone other than concreter Turnbull.

But Turnbull, who took to the witness stand this week, strongly maintained it was self defence, saying he had not known that he'd even stabbed Landon when he left the scene that night on his motorbike.

And he denied taking a knife with him to the scene.

Evidence was that Landon suffered two stab wounds that night, one below his left armpit and the fatal chest wound.

No knife was ever found by investigating police.

In summing up the Crown case, Mr Cummings told the jury that the evidence was complex and intricate - "the context of what they (witnesses) saw and when”.

"A knife is a very unforgiving implement, men and women of the jury,” Mr Cummings said.

Justice Peter Applegarth gave final directions to the jury late yesterday.