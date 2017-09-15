26°
Entertainment

Jurassic Park star lives it up on Fraser Island

HOLLYWOOD actor Sam Neill, of Jurassic Park fame, was in the region yesterday to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The star posted a video to Twitter from Fraser Island to mark the milestone birthday.

"This is an idiot (me) celebrating getting this far," he wrote.

He added that sharks were the reason he had not been swimming in the video, which was "part of the reason I made it this far."

Neill recently returned from the screening of his new film Sweet Country at the Venice Film Festival, but is missing the screening in Toronto this week due to filming commitments.

Production of the Foxtel series Unchartered with Sam Neill, following Captain James Cook's three voyages to the Pacific, is understood to have started last month.

Neill was also announced this week in the role of Michelle Payne's father Paddy in Rachel Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl alongside Teresa Palmer.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Sam Neill in a scene from the movie Jurassic Park, which is being re-released in 3D. Supplied by UPI Media website.
FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Sam Neill in a scene from the movie Jurassic Park, which is being re-released in 3D. Supplied by UPI Media website.

Topics:  70th birthday fraser island gympie region hollywood jurassic park movie sam neill sweet country venice film festival

Gympie Times
WATCH: Video tour of inside ex-HMAS Tobruk

WATCH: Video tour of inside ex-HMAS Tobruk

A ONCE in a lifetime event is taking place at the port for community members who were lucky enough to tour ex-HMAS Tobruk.

DANGER SPOTS: Bundy hoon haunts revealed

Readers say hooning is a plague on our streets.

'Bring back the car crushing' say locals

Brothers Sports Club to be sold for $10.9m, owner to build hotel

Brothers Sports Club

Stronghold says "it was a pretty attractive asset”

New cafe, amphitheatre, part of $10m works at Mon Repos

TURTLE POWER: A cafe, 30-seat amphitheatre, and an engaging interpretative experience are all part of a $10 million redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

The new centre will open in about 15 months

Local Partners

'I'm sixty-f******-five!': Neeson retires from action films

ACTOR Liam Neeson has retired from action films after admitting audiences were unlikely to believe he could still play the hero at 65.

Suits star: ‘I can’t post about Meghan’

Patrick J Adams plays Michael Ross alongside Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane in Suits.

ACTOR says co-star's romance has forced him to quit social media.

‘I don’t care’: Matty J responds to viewer backlash

Matty Johnson pictured in a scene from The Bachelor finale.

SPOILERS! The Bachelor has picked his love in TV show’s finale.

Staggering cost of Woody Allen’s TV flop

Woody Allen’s foray into television was an expensive misfire.

Allen’s foray into TV was panned by critics and ignored by audiences

James Corden is totally unrecognisable

James Corden is unrecognisable as Pennywise from IT.

LATE Late Host James Corden's latest look is downright terrifying.

Jennifer Garner high is absolutely hilarious

Jennifer Garner has a lot of feelings about Hamilton

Ariel Winter: Mum sexualised me as a child

Ariel Winter says her mum sexualised her as a child. Picture: InstagramSource:Supplied

"People thought I was 24 when I was 12,” she said.