Juniors up for finals

Tom Gelard about to send down a delivery for Hervey Bay Brumbies.

CRICKET: Bundaberg’s top teams in under-16 will have to win away from home if they are to play in the grand final next week.

The final regular round season was held on Saturday for the juniors in the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition.

But Fraser Coast dominated the top tier and hold the advantage heading into the finals.

Hervey Bay won the minor premiership after the side drew with Maryborough in their final regular season match.

Rain forced the game to be stopped when Hervey Bay was 2/85.

Maryborough finished second ahead of YMCA who defeated South West by seven wicket after chasing their score of 71 by making 3/170.

YMCA will now play Maryborough on the Fraser Coast in the first final with Hervey Bay to face the North West Chargers who finished in fourth despite having the bye.

In the lower grades, Bundaberg has the advantage and will host the remaining finals.

In under-14, The Waves will take on YMCA after claiming the minor premiership with a 107-run victory over the Hervey Bay Brumbies.

Brothers will take on Maryborough in the other game with both starting at 8am at Kendalls Flat.

Finally, in under-12 2, The Waves Gold will take on Brothers with Norths teams the Crusaders and Bundy Bears to face each other for a spot in the final.

The under-12 2 competition was the closest all season with just six points separating the top three.

The finals for both will be held at 8am at Kendalls Flat this Saturday.

The under-12 1 competition will also be in action but there is no finals for that grade.

Instead, while the semi-finals and finals are on, the teams will play an extra two rounds of matches.

There will be more in tomorrow’s paper including a look at the best players this season in juniors.