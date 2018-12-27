Juniors to follow suit in Bundy for league

GAME CHANGER: New junior rugby league rules being trialled in southern Queensland will be brought in in Bundy next year.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Junior Rugby League president Wayne Bender says it was an easy decision for them to play ball with the new rules for junior players next year.

They've been following most of them already anyway.

The Australian Rugby League commission next year will trial new rules for juniors, which will see all grades under the age of 12 not play for competition points with no finals to be held either.

The other major rule is that juniors in under-5 and under-6 age groups will learn how to tackle but not be able to play and tackle.

Instead, league tag will be introduce until they go into under-7s.

The trial will be held in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ipswich.

BJRL president Wayne Bender said Bundaberg would be involved as well with its competitions not playing finals until children get to under-13.

"We had the heads up on this, what was going to happen, two years ago,” he said.

"We virtually started bringing that into a system already and we haven't played an U12 grand final for two years now.”

Bender said the same applied to juniors not tackling until U7 with the association now bringing in a program to align itself further with the trials.

The BJRL will introduce the Bundaberg Cubs, a six week program to introduce girls and boys that are five or six-years-old to the game.

It will teach kids how to tackle but not run games with tackling, instead focusing on ball skills and allowing kids to have fun.

"The new program has been brought in with the great help of the NRL development officer Ian Kearton,” Bender said.

"They'll still get taught in the Cubs how to tackle but they don't have to tackle with someone running at them.

"That way they get used to contact and get taught the correct way.”

Bender said the program would cater to all needs for the child, including those that didn't want to tackle just yet.

The program will cost $30 per child and start on February 23.

The BJRL hopes the Cubs will allow children to play first and then join an U7 club to start the season if they are six-year-old.

Bender said while there had been criticism of the rules so far the program had worked in the Rum City during the past two years.

"We are well and truly in front (with the trials),” he said.

"Since we've gone back to U13 grand final only, it has taken the must win attitude away so these kids can still play and have fun playing football.”

Registrations to play league next season are already open for those that played this year.

To do it, head to playnrl.com.

New players looking to register will have to wait until January 17.

For more information on the Bundy Cubs contact Wayne Bender on 0427 521 585 or Ian Kearton on 0447 837 476.