Juniors ready to ruck into season

SIGN UP: Bundaberg and District Junior Rugby Union is looking for juniors, like Jake Medley, Cobie Smith and Jakob Connery, who took part in the recent David Campese training camp in Bundy,for the season that starts with tomorrow's come and try day. SImon Young

UNION: Some of Bundaberg best juniors will have the chance to play at Suncorp Stadium this season if they play union during winter.

The new Bundaberg and District Junior Rugby Union season starts tomorrow with a come and try day at The Waves Sports Complex from 6pm to 7pm.

The BDJRU is looking for the next Olympic, Commonwealth Games or Queensland Reds star in this year's competition, which starts the following week.

"Everyone is welcome to attend and have a go, just bring sporting gear and a water bottle and a fun attitude,” BDJRU president Jeff Messitt said.

"We are look for players of all ages, boys or girls from under-6 to U18.”

The BDJRU is specifically looking for girls in the U14 and U15 age groups.

A handful of existing players are already playing being looked at by Queensland Rugby Union for state selection.

Messitt said U10 players in could forward to a special event during the season.

"U10 boys or girls at this age group will have the opportunity to play at Suncorp Stadium for Wide Bay when they play Mackay during the half-time interval of the Wallabies and Ireland test match this June,” he said.

"There will be sevens, 10s and 15s format depending on the age groups and numbers.

"We also have new coaching staff with a wealth of experience and juniors from other codes would benefit from their coaching.”

The start of the season will also see the Rugby Skills Academy, headed by ex-Samoan international Onehunga Mata'uiau, coming to Bundy to run a skills academy on April 27.

"We are excited to welcome One and his academy next week,” Messitt said.

"It shows there is talent here in Bundy and our juniors and coaches are benefiting from these visits.”