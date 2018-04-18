Juniors needed for basketball season

BASKETBALL: Bundy Basketball is hoping a call for new junior players can help discover a future Boomer or Opal.

The association is looking for new players ahead of the junior season starting this Friday at the Bundy Basketball Stadium.

And they hope the recent Commonwealth Games success of the Australian teams, which both winning gold, can inspire the next generation to play.

Currently, there are 16 girls registered to play in each of the three junior age groups with 25 in each of the four boys' age groups.

Division 3 (under-12) girls co-ordinator Kym Haworth said they hoped the number grew so there were more teams.

"Ideally we want 28 in each group for four teams of seven players,” she said.

"It would be amazing if we got to 42 so we can get six teams of seven players.”

The season starts on Friday with grading so all teams can be made fair and equal.

The under-12 girls and boys will play at 4pm and 5pm respectively with the U14 to U16 girls playing at 6pm.

The U14 and U16 boys play at 7pm and 8pm.

Games start the following Friday with the season running for six months until September.

"Both boys and girls can play basketball and it is also a game where you can play by yourself,” she said.

"You can also play small three-a-side games which will be used for the Olympics Games and normal games.”

Players interested can either turn up on the day to take part in grading or head to http://bit.ly/2H7rNcj to register and find about fees for the season.