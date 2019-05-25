Juniors hope to steal show among state title events

MOTORSPORT: The Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex might be holding two state titles this weekend but the junior sedans are aiming to out stage them.

The juniors have the most entries out of all classes in action tonight with 29 involved.

This includes 23 in the new stars and six in the top stars.

"Every feature we've had this season (in new stars) has had a different winner,” Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex promoter Sean Butcher said.

"So anything can happen on the night.”

Titles will also be decided in both sub classes of junior sedans as it is the final round of the season.

Bundaberg's Kurtis Peall is second in the standings but will take out the title in top stars if he can get enough points in the round to overtake Braith Hogan.

Hogan is not participating but does lead by 36 points.

The new stars is led by Josh Rigby who leads by 121 points over Bundaberg's Billy McDonald.

Both will be in action tonight.

In the super sedans state title there are 28 entries all looking to become the best in Queensland.

"We've got current Australian champions Matt Pascoe as well as a host of others including Darren Kane,” Butcher said.

"They have great numbers.”

Bundaberg has one entry with Josh McLaren involved.

"He's always fast,” Butcher said.

"So he'll be at the pointy end.”

Butcher said the organisers were forced to cut down two classes from the original program to make sure all the races and classes can finish on time before the 10.30pm curfew.

The other classes on the night will be street stocks and the Central Queensland Sprintcars, who will also be racing for a state title.

The action starts at 4pm with tickets available for $25 for adults, $15 for students and pensioners with children getting in for free under the age of 12.

Spectators can also get pit admission for $10 without an insurance card and free with one.