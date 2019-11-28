Juniors hit out with good results in cricket

CRICKET: The batsmen won the weekend in the juniors last Saturday in the Bundaberg cricket competition.

Each week for the rest of the season the NewsMail will provide the top juniors for the week, based on their performance each Saturday.

It will replace the results in the competition each week.

So who impressed?

Here are the top five.

1. Ryan Wilcox

The Maryborough under-16 player made the most runs last Saturday out of all players, scoring 89 against YMCA.

He has an average this season of 80.7

Crazy numbers.

2. Harry Jones

Wilcox's teammate Harry Jones was also in the runs, making 82 against YMCA.

The duo combined to make 171 out of the 228 runs the team scored.

3. Kevin Sims

Was the only bowler to take more than five wickets on the weekend, claiming 5/5 against Norths/Bundy Bolts in under-14.

It's his best figures on MyCricket in Bundaberg Cricket Competitions.

4. Jimmy Gear

The Norths under-12 stage two player scored 62 against YMCA to continue his stellar start to the season.

Gear has three half centuries already this season and his averaging 110 after making 220 runs so far.

5. Levi Faint

In the same game as Gear, Faint made 67 to almost guide his side to victory against Norths, playing for YMCA.

It is his second half century this season.

There will be more photos from the weekend's action in Bundaberg cricket in tomorrow's NewsMail.