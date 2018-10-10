Juniors get into new season

OVER AND OUT: Norths White under-12s player Tray Andrews is dismissed at Kendalls Flat.

OVER AND OUT: Norths White under-12s player Tray Andrews is dismissed at Kendalls Flat. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: The Bundy Bolts were competitive but couldn't get a first-up win as the new Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competition started at Kendalls Flat on Saturday.

The all-girls Bolts, playing competitively for the first time, lost by 39 runs to Norths in under-14s action, with the Bolts batters struggling to maintain partnerships

The Bolts weren't the only teams in action with under-14s, U12A, U12B and U16 teams also taking to the field.

Brothers' Matt Jackson top scored for the juniors, racking up his second century of his career against The Waves in u16s.

Full results and photos from Round 1 are below. See the NewsMail on Wednesdays for junior cricket results.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rum City Foods Under-12s B

North Maroon v North White

Norths Maroon

J Irwin 23

B Jenner 10

B Donnison 17

F Jenner 23

J Gaston 8

Z Hamel 9

C Manski 32

TOTAL: 6/183

Bowling: Wyllie 4-0-28-1, Klowss 4-0-23-1, Andrews 2-0-11-0, Cheshire 3-0-24-1, Te Pairi 3-0-20-0, Hill 3-0-27-2, Fletcher 1.2-1-5-0

Norths White

W Fletcher 3

G Hill 17

W Te Pairi 2

R Cheshire 9

T Andrews 2

H Klowss 21

L Wyllie 16

TOTAL: 12/105

Bowling: Hamel 2.1-1-4-0, Jenner 3-0-14-1, Gaston 3-0-18-2, Donnison 3-0-15-3, Jenner 3-0-13-1, Manski 3-0-11-1, Irwin 2-0-4-2

The Waves Gold v Past Highs

The Waves Gold

A Stuchbery 24 off 17

A Svensson 18 off 17

Bowling: O Wendt 1/9 off 3, A Hill 0/14 off 3

Past Highs

O Wendt 18 off 17

B Jensen 15 off 17

Bowling: A Stuchbery 2/9 off 3, D Black 1/9 off 3

No totals available for both sides

Rum City Foods Under-12s A

YMCA v Isis

YMCA

R Felstead 21

L Heycox 60

J Kelly 1

B Fagg 23

C Pollitt 2

L Faint 9

T Maher 0

M Perry 5

T Baker 2

TOTAL: 7/189

BOWLING: R Collin 4-1-10-1, Slater 2-0-18-0, Millett 4-0-13-2, Tuzes 4-0-25-0, Themsen 4-0-26-1, Millett 3-0-10-0, McKenzie 3-0-30-1, Wilson 3-0-14-1, Kirchner 3-0-19-0

Brothers

S Millett 0

L Kirchner 4

B Wilson 0

R McKenzie 16

W Themsen 3

S Slater 19

S Millett 4

R Tuzes 1

R Collin 2

TOTAL: 8/85

BOWLING: Pollitt 3-0-9-1, Heycox 1.1-0-1-2, Perry 1-0-4-1, Fagg 2-0-8-0, Kelly 2-0-4-1, Faint 2-0-15-1, Baker 3-0-16-0, Maher 3-0-20-0, Felstead 1-1-0-1

Isis

R Santacaterina 29

F Hill 4

C Holland-Clark 4

J Cocking 2

X Freeman 23

J Hill 22

J Sim 16

S Murton<WL>0

H White<WL>0

TOTAL: 7/157

BOWLING: O'Brien 5-0-13-0, Griffith 4-0-29-1, Gibbs 4-0-37-1, Mathiesen 4-0-18-1, Wilson 4-0-22-1, Marsman 4-0-11-1, Stone 2-0-15-1, Pole 3-1-9-1

Brothers Escapes

K Pole 0

R Gibbs 0

L Marsman 8

A Mathiesen 12

Z Stone 10

S Wilson 1

M O'Brien 2

L Griffiths 1

TOTAL: 7/56

BOWLING: White 2-0-7-1, Murton 2-0-9-1, Sim 2-0-15-2, Hill 2-0-10-0, Freeman 2-1-1-0, Cocking 2-0-4-0, Holland-Clark 2-0-7-1, Hill 1-1-0-0, Santcaterina 1-0-1-0

The Waves v Norths

The Waves

L Henry 20

T Coates 28

L Trebbin 17

J Sydes 3

N Jacobsen 20

J Munro 7

F Hallett 1

T Collins 12

TOTAL: 5/154

BOWLING: Gear 4-0-14-2, Hamel 4-0-13-0, Pimm 4-0-13-2, Eade 4-0-17-0, Bennett 4-0-34-0, Jenner 3-0-13-0, Poulter 3-0-17-0, Haase 2-0-7-0, Mather 2-0-10-0

Norths

J Mather 3

L Eade 17

R Pimm 7

B Bennett 3

H Haase 2

A Poulter 3

E Hamel 12

J Gear 3

E Jenner 0

TOTAL: 8/84

BOWLING: Collins 3-1-11-0, Hallett 2-0-14-1, Munro 3-0-17-1, Jacobsen 3-0-11-3, Sydes 3-1-6-0, Trebbin 3-0-8-1, Henry 3-1-3-1, Coates 2.1-0-6-1

Rum City Foods Under-14s

The Waves v YMCA

The Waves

T Ash 28

S Stuchbery 24

TOTAL: 6/156

BOWLING: A Dahal 2/17 off 4, K Singh 1/16 off 4

YMCA

J Faint 30

K Singh 2

D Cavanagh 11

C van der Merwe 6

D van Rooyen 22

R Dempsey 26

TOTAL: 2/147

BOWLING: K Pope 1/17 off 2, S Stuchbery 0/12 off 5

Past Highs/Isis v Brothers

Past Highs/Isis

J Rehbein 58

C Rehbein 24

TOTAL: 7/169

BOWLING: H Szegfu 2/5 off 3, O Schneider 2/21 off 2

Brothers

O Mathiesen 31

R Thomas 6

K Bayley 0

A Rehbein 24

O Boge 22

O Schneider 3

P Marshman 2

B Marshman 1

H Szegfu 0

T Lamond 0

TOTAL: 9/125

BOWLING: J Santacaterina 3/19 off 5, M Sims 2/13 off 4

Norths v Bundaberg Bolts

North

Z Richters 36

M Parker 17

B Canino 17

TOTAL: 7/123

BOWLING: J Brunjes 2/10 off 2, B Staines 2/12 off 3

Bundaberg Bolts

R Rowlands 13

R Richardson 8

T Fitzgerald 1

T Stumer 3

T Staines 2

A Prichard 1

B Staines 16

J Brunjes 6

N Milliken 3

K Brislane 2

E Milliken 0

TOTAL: 9/84

BOWLING: B Canino 3/5 off 3, N Klowss 2/6 off 3

No result posted for Hervey Bay Brumbies v Hervey Bay Colts

Rum City Foods Under-16s

YMCA v Maryborough

YMCA

J Gray 8

D Heycox 49

T Price 7

K Pollitt 74

TOTAL: 3/189

BOWLING: N/A

Maryborough

No batsman scores provided.

TOTAL: 9/87

BOWLING: Pollitt 4-1-9-1, Grigg 4-1-7-0, Cavanagh 4-0-18-3, Flor 4-0-18-0, Heycox 6-2-16-2, Gray 6-2-13-4, Cavanagh 1-0-2-0, Faint 1-0-1-0

Brothers v The Waves

Brothers

M Jackson 105

E Ryan 76

TOTAL:6/212

BOWLING: H Munro 2/10 off 1.2

The Waves

K Hard 33

L Modrow 31

TOTAL: 8/147

BOWLING: C Hancock 2/37 off 6, J Pole 2/29 off 6

Hervey Bay Colts defeated Hervey Bay Brumbies by 29 runs.