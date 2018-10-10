Juniors get into new season
CRICKET: The Bundy Bolts were competitive but couldn't get a first-up win as the new Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competition started at Kendalls Flat on Saturday.
The all-girls Bolts, playing competitively for the first time, lost by 39 runs to Norths in under-14s action, with the Bolts batters struggling to maintain partnerships
The Bolts weren't the only teams in action with under-14s, U12A, U12B and U16 teams also taking to the field.
Brothers' Matt Jackson top scored for the juniors, racking up his second century of his career against The Waves in u16s.
Full results and photos from Round 1 are below. See the NewsMail on Wednesdays for junior cricket results.
Rum City Foods Under-12s B
North Maroon v North White
Norths Maroon
J Irwin 23
B Jenner 10
B Donnison 17
F Jenner 23
J Gaston 8
Z Hamel 9
C Manski 32
TOTAL: 6/183
Bowling: Wyllie 4-0-28-1, Klowss 4-0-23-1, Andrews 2-0-11-0, Cheshire 3-0-24-1, Te Pairi 3-0-20-0, Hill 3-0-27-2, Fletcher 1.2-1-5-0
Norths White
W Fletcher 3
G Hill 17
W Te Pairi 2
R Cheshire 9
T Andrews 2
H Klowss 21
L Wyllie 16
TOTAL: 12/105
Bowling: Hamel 2.1-1-4-0, Jenner 3-0-14-1, Gaston 3-0-18-2, Donnison 3-0-15-3, Jenner 3-0-13-1, Manski 3-0-11-1, Irwin 2-0-4-2
The Waves Gold v Past Highs
The Waves Gold
A Stuchbery 24 off 17
A Svensson 18 off 17
Bowling: O Wendt 1/9 off 3, A Hill 0/14 off 3
Past Highs
O Wendt 18 off 17
B Jensen 15 off 17
Bowling: A Stuchbery 2/9 off 3, D Black 1/9 off 3
No totals available for both sides
Rum City Foods Under-12s A
YMCA v Isis
YMCA
R Felstead 21
L Heycox 60
J Kelly 1
B Fagg 23
C Pollitt 2
L Faint 9
T Maher 0
M Perry 5
T Baker 2
TOTAL: 7/189
BOWLING: R Collin 4-1-10-1, Slater 2-0-18-0, Millett 4-0-13-2, Tuzes 4-0-25-0, Themsen 4-0-26-1, Millett 3-0-10-0, McKenzie 3-0-30-1, Wilson 3-0-14-1, Kirchner 3-0-19-0
Brothers
S Millett 0
L Kirchner 4
B Wilson 0
R McKenzie 16
W Themsen 3
S Slater 19
S Millett 4
R Tuzes 1
R Collin 2
TOTAL: 8/85
BOWLING: Pollitt 3-0-9-1, Heycox 1.1-0-1-2, Perry 1-0-4-1, Fagg 2-0-8-0, Kelly 2-0-4-1, Faint 2-0-15-1, Baker 3-0-16-0, Maher 3-0-20-0, Felstead 1-1-0-1
Isis
R Santacaterina 29
F Hill 4
C Holland-Clark 4
J Cocking 2
X Freeman 23
J Hill 22
J Sim 16
S Murton<WL>0
H White<WL>0
TOTAL: 7/157
BOWLING: O'Brien 5-0-13-0, Griffith 4-0-29-1, Gibbs 4-0-37-1, Mathiesen 4-0-18-1, Wilson 4-0-22-1, Marsman 4-0-11-1, Stone 2-0-15-1, Pole 3-1-9-1
Brothers Escapes
K Pole 0
R Gibbs 0
L Marsman 8
A Mathiesen 12
Z Stone 10
S Wilson 1
M O'Brien 2
L Griffiths 1
TOTAL: 7/56
BOWLING: White 2-0-7-1, Murton 2-0-9-1, Sim 2-0-15-2, Hill 2-0-10-0, Freeman 2-1-1-0, Cocking 2-0-4-0, Holland-Clark 2-0-7-1, Hill 1-1-0-0, Santcaterina 1-0-1-0
The Waves v Norths
The Waves
L Henry 20
T Coates 28
L Trebbin 17
J Sydes 3
N Jacobsen 20
J Munro 7
F Hallett 1
T Collins 12
TOTAL: 5/154
BOWLING: Gear 4-0-14-2, Hamel 4-0-13-0, Pimm 4-0-13-2, Eade 4-0-17-0, Bennett 4-0-34-0, Jenner 3-0-13-0, Poulter 3-0-17-0, Haase 2-0-7-0, Mather 2-0-10-0
Norths
J Mather 3
L Eade 17
R Pimm 7
B Bennett 3
H Haase 2
A Poulter 3
E Hamel 12
J Gear 3
E Jenner 0
TOTAL: 8/84
BOWLING: Collins 3-1-11-0, Hallett 2-0-14-1, Munro 3-0-17-1, Jacobsen 3-0-11-3, Sydes 3-1-6-0, Trebbin 3-0-8-1, Henry 3-1-3-1, Coates 2.1-0-6-1
Rum City Foods Under-14s
The Waves v YMCA
The Waves
T Ash 28
S Stuchbery 24
TOTAL: 6/156
BOWLING: A Dahal 2/17 off 4, K Singh 1/16 off 4
YMCA
J Faint 30
K Singh 2
D Cavanagh 11
C van der Merwe 6
D van Rooyen 22
R Dempsey 26
TOTAL: 2/147
BOWLING: K Pope 1/17 off 2, S Stuchbery 0/12 off 5
Past Highs/Isis v Brothers
Past Highs/Isis
J Rehbein 58
C Rehbein 24
TOTAL: 7/169
BOWLING: H Szegfu 2/5 off 3, O Schneider 2/21 off 2
Brothers
O Mathiesen 31
R Thomas 6
K Bayley 0
A Rehbein 24
O Boge 22
O Schneider 3
P Marshman 2
B Marshman 1
H Szegfu 0
T Lamond 0
TOTAL: 9/125
BOWLING: J Santacaterina 3/19 off 5, M Sims 2/13 off 4
Norths v Bundaberg Bolts
North
Z Richters 36
M Parker 17
B Canino 17
TOTAL: 7/123
BOWLING: J Brunjes 2/10 off 2, B Staines 2/12 off 3
Bundaberg Bolts
R Rowlands 13
R Richardson 8
T Fitzgerald 1
T Stumer 3
T Staines 2
A Prichard 1
B Staines 16
J Brunjes 6
N Milliken 3
K Brislane 2
E Milliken 0
TOTAL: 9/84
BOWLING: B Canino 3/5 off 3, N Klowss 2/6 off 3
No result posted for Hervey Bay Brumbies v Hervey Bay Colts
Rum City Foods Under-16s
YMCA v Maryborough
YMCA
J Gray 8
D Heycox 49
T Price 7
K Pollitt 74
TOTAL: 3/189
BOWLING: N/A
Maryborough
No batsman scores provided.
TOTAL: 9/87
BOWLING: Pollitt 4-1-9-1, Grigg 4-1-7-0, Cavanagh 4-0-18-3, Flor 4-0-18-0, Heycox 6-2-16-2, Gray 6-2-13-4, Cavanagh 1-0-2-0, Faint 1-0-1-0
Brothers v The Waves
Brothers
M Jackson 105
E Ryan 76
TOTAL:6/212
BOWLING: H Munro 2/10 off 1.2
The Waves
K Hard 33
L Modrow 31
TOTAL: 8/147
BOWLING: C Hancock 2/37 off 6, J Pole 2/29 off 6
Hervey Bay Colts defeated Hervey Bay Brumbies by 29 runs.