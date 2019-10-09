Junior season is coming with a few surprises

Past Highs player Zande Hills makes his ground against North White U12B during last year’s season. The new season starts this weekend for all juniors.

Past Highs player Zande Hills makes his ground against North White U12B during last year’s season. The new season starts this weekend for all juniors.

CRICKET: There will be a new team from Bundaberg playing in the Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competition, which starts this Saturday.

South West will make its debut in the competition with the team to play in under-16.

The announcement was confirmed when the draw was released earlier this week.

“Brothers, Past Highs and Isis combined to form a team for this season,” BCA junior co-ordinator Shannan Heycox said. “Past Highs and Isis had players in under-14 needing to go up with Brothers short of players in under-16.

“Three teams combined and made up the name.”

The three teams won’t be the only teams to join up with Norths and The Waves to join in under-16 as well to become the Norths Waves Chargers.

All up, five teams will compete with YMCA and one team from Hervey Bay and Maryborough having a side.

Norths has also combined with another team in under-14, forming with the all girls team the Bundaberg Bolts.

The Bolts last year didn’t win a game but were competitive throughout the season.

Heycox said a couple of boys from Norths will now join the team to play with the girls.

The under-14 competition has eight teams with Isis, The Waves, Brothers and YMCA fielding teams alongside two from Hervey Bay and one from Maryborough.

Despite teams being down by two overall in under-16 and under-14, it is positive in under-12 with 15 clubs in stage one and stage two.

“We’re getting to the end of the cycle with 16s and they were the problem child for the past few years,” Heycox said.

“But we’re still in a strong position in under-14 with eight teams and plenty of sides in under-12 with stage one and two. “Our junior blasters are great and master blasters are going steady.”

The season starts this weekend at Kendalls Flat and Fraser Coast. View the full draw at https://bit.ly/2QnX4wz.