Junior Open cancelled as support wanes

JUNIORS GROUNDED: Youngsters Orion Sigley (front) and Brody Allison won't be competing in Bundy this weekend.

THERE is still hope the Auswide Bank Junior Open will be held this year, despite being cancelled for this weekend.

The Bundaberg Cycling Club announced on Monday that the open would not be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Kevin Brogden Velodrome.

The NewsMail can reveal the decision was made after a lack of numbers entered into the event, which sees under-17, U15, U13, U11 and U9 juniors compete from around the region.

"We got 34 numbers and we asked for around 50 and 60,” BCC secretary Jason Templeman said.

"It wasn't up to the expectations we want for the event, so we had to cancel it.

"We'll refocus our energy on other events.”

Templeman said there were a few reasons the event struggled with numbers.

"It was too close to the Spectacular ultimately,” he said. "It gave competitors a couple of weeks, almost a month, to commit which is a lot to ask.

"We could have knocked it back to another day, which we probably should have.”

Templeman said all entries that did register would receive a full refund that should be delivered into people's bank accounts soon.

He also confirmed the club was intending to lock in a new date for the event this year.

"There is a chance we run the event in October,” he said.

"We're in discussions with CQ (Cycling Queensland) about it now.”

This isn't the only event the Bundaberg Cycling Club is talking to Cycling Queensland about.

The Spectacular date is also being discussed with another event in the pipeline as well in a major year for the club.

"We'll be celebrating our 50th year as an incorporated club later this year,” Templeman said.

"We've also got some exciting announcements to come in the next few weeks.”