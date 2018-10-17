Junior on track to claim the Ladies crown

ON COURSE: Isabella Artcheua is one of the ladies in contention to claim the Bargara Ladies Classic when it concludes today.

GOLF: Bundaberg's Isabella Artchuea could be about to claim one of the biggest golfing victories of her short career so far.

The junior golfer was the leader, when the NewsMail went to print, after the second round of the Bargara Ladies Classic at the Bargara Golf Club.

Artcheua shot a 74 among the first group of players to lead by four shots over Wendy O'Connell.

The Shalom College student scored a 79 in the first round, which put her behind Calliope's Sandy Davison (74), 1770's Trudi Petrie (75) and O'Connell.

But Davison scored an 85 yesterday to fall down the field.

Artcheua may not be the clubhouse leader heading into the final round today with Petrie completing her round in the afternoon.

If Petrie scored 79 or less than she will lead.

Petrie is aiming for another crown after winning the last two.

In other results, Maroochydore's Georgia Hamilton led division 2 after the first day with Yeppoon's Hazel Coombs leading Division 3.

Hamilton shot a 90 and Coombs shot a 96.

The final round will start this morning at 6.30pm.

Petrie, Artchuea and Davison will start their round at 12.30pm with the winner expected to be finalised later in the afternoon.

Spectator attendance is welcome by those wishing to cheer the ladies on.