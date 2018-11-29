Junior crickets results as last unbeaten team loses

Caleb Johnson puts his all in to smash the ball towards the boundary.

Caleb Johnson puts his all in to smash the ball towards the boundary. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: The only unbeaten side in juniors suffered their first loss last Saturday in Bundaberg cricket.

Past Highs/Isis lost to the Hervey Bay Brumbies in under-14 to record its first defeat of the year.

But they remained on top on the ladder despite Norths winning and now having the same record as them.

It was another significant week for our juniors with some good results for teams and individuals.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The results are below.

JUNIOR CRICKET RESULTS - November 24

Rum City Foods Under-12A

The Waves v Brothers Escapes

The Waves

T Collins27

R Korner32

J Munro8

N Jacobsen0

P Dow0

T Coates10

L Henry2

L Trebbin18

J Sydes9

Total:5/153

Bowling: Marsman 5-0-29-1, Lamond 4-1-8-0, Wilson 4-0-30-1, Griffiths 3-0-18-0, Mathiesen 4-0-25-0, Stone 2-0-4-1, Themsen 4-1-11-0, Pole 4-0-16-2

Brothers Escapes

T Lamond62

K Pole1

L Marsman2

A Mathiesen0

W Themsen23

Z Stone9

S Wilson0

L Griffiths3

Total:137

Bowling: Henry 4-0-20-1, Munro 4-0-16-5, Trebbin 2-0-13-0, Dow 3.3-0-39-1, Jacobsen 2-0-13-0, Sydes 2-0-11-0, Korner 2-0-7-0, Collins 2-0-4-0, Coates 2-0-2-0

Norths v Brothers Mustangs

E Hamel11

B Bennett2

J Gear35

L Eade17

R Pimm5

A Poulter10

J Gaston3

J Mather6

F Jenner11

Total:6/164

Bowling: Kirchner 3-0-19-0, Millett 4-0-15-3, McKenzie 3-0-16-0, Wilson 4-0-27-0, Collin 4-0-9-0, Tuzes 4-0-16-0, Hirst 4-0-9-2, Millett 4-1-29-0

Brothers Mustangs

S Millett1

H Hirst0

R Collin9

B Wilson17

R McKenzie1

L Kirchner8

R Tuzes0

S Millett0

Total:44

Bowling: Gear 2-1-4-1, Gaston 1.2-0-2-1, Poulter 1-0-8-0, Eade 1-0-13-0, Pimm 1-0-5-0, Hamel 1-0-8-1, Jenner 1-0-1-0, Bennett 1-0-2-1

Isis v YMCA

Isis

C White28

J Hill4

R Santacaterina0

J Cocking21

J Sim45

F Hill1

A White0

S Wilkin0

Total:133

Bowling: Pollitt 4-1-15-2, Perry 4-1-12-1, Kelly 4-0-23-0, Faint 3-2-1-1, Maher 2-0-17-1, Hill 3-0-15-1, Baker 2-0-23-0, Felstead 2-0-13-0

YMCA

L Faint51

J Kelly41

T Baker3

R Felstead24

C Pollitt23

T Maher8

M Perry0

C Hill11

Total:6/233

Bowling: White 3-0-19-0, Hill 4-0-41-0, Wilkin 3-0-28-0, Sim 4-0-7-0, Cocking 3-0-22-0, Hill 4-0-31-0, White 4-0-32-2, Santacaterina 4-0-32-2

Rum City Foods Under-12B

Norths Maroons v The Waves Gold

The Waves Gold

L Hamilton27

P Gardner27

Total:223

Bowling: Donnison 1/10, Jacob 1/19

Norths Maroon

B Donnison34

C Manski26

Total:170

Bowling: A Stuchbery 3/10, L Hamilton 3/18

YMCA/The Waves Blue v Norths White

YMCA/The Waves Blue

K Heath8

S Juster13

J Young33

L Hensel11

N Hensel27

T Dorgan13

Total:4/173

Bowling: Hill 4-0-8-0, Walker 2-0-26-0, Fletcher 2-0-9-0, Te Pairi 3-0-25-0, Klowss 3-0-15-2, Clark 3-0-18-1

Norths White

J Clark9

H Klowss20

R Cheshire2

W Te Pairi9

W Fletcher6

M Walker12

G Hill16

Total:6/115

Bowling:Dorgan 3-0-11-2, Hensel 2-0-8-0, Juster 3-0-10-0, Heath 3-0-7-0, Young 2/24

Rum City Foods Under-14

Hervey Bay Brumbies v Past Highs/Isis

Hervey Bay Brumbies

C Pashley72

C Baker51

Total:4/204

Bowling: Santacaterina 3-1-18-1, J Rehbein 3-0-17-0, C Rehbein 3-0-37-0, McMahon 1-0-15-0, Johnson 3-0-28-0, Sim 4-0-25-0, Hetherington 3-0-13-0, De Martin 3-0-18-1, Freeman 3-0-5-1, Baldwin 2-0-8-1, Baldry 3-0-13-0

Past Highs/Isis

C Rehbein31

H Baldry22

J McMahon28

J Rehbein45

C Johnson8

Total:2/167

Bowling: Bortolanza 6-2-17-1

Maryborough v Norths

Maryborough

No batting details provided

Total:6/127

Bowling: Felstead 3-0-10-0, Parker 3-1-5-1, Coleman 3-0-8-1, Klowss 3-0-13-0, Richters 4-0-15-0, Canino 4-0-25-1, Wondrock 3-0-14-2, Wilson 2-0-6-0, Cheshire 2-0-5-0, Hansen 2-0-13-1, Gunning 1-0-9-0

Norths

N Gunning1

N Klowss0

A Wondrock5

P Hansen5

Z Richters1

R Coleman74

R Cheshire0

K Wilson0

D Felstead4

B Canino1

M Parker25

Total:9/138

No bowling details

Bundaberg Bolts v Brothers Everests

Bundaberg Bolts

R Rowlands3

T Staines1

R Richardson2

J Brunjes2

T Stumer40

T Fitzgerald0

B Staines5

M Drewett5

N Milliken0

T Armstrong0

Total:9/89

Bowling: Szegfu 2-0-6-1, Schneider 2-0-6-1, Rea 2-0-18-0, Boge 2-0-6-0, Mathiesen 2-0-5-2, Thomas 3-0-15-1, Marshman 1.5-0-20-0, Clarke 2-0-4-1, Bayley 2-0-5-0, Collin 1-0-2-2

Brothers Everests

K Bayley6

O Mathiesen0

A Rehbein4

B Marshman2

O Boge29

O Schneider1

N Clarke42

H Szegfu11

R Thomas15

Total:5/158

Bowling: Fitzgerald 3-1-10-1, Rowlands 3.5-0-13-1, T Staines 3.5-0-21-2, B Staines 2-0-8-1, Brunjes 2.2-0-22-0, Armstrong 2.3-0-21-0, Milliken 1.3-0-12-0, Richardson 3-0-28-0, Stumer 2-0-7-0, Drewett 2-0-14-0

Hervey Bay Colts v YMCA

Hervey Bay Colts

F Ignatenko24

B McGrath11

Total:105

Bowling: van Rooyen 4-0-17-2, Faint 4-0-9-0, Dempsey 3-0-5-0, Cavanagh 2-0-3-0, Singh 6-0-24-2, Lions 3-0-11-1, Heycox 4-0-17-3, Hossain 3-0-11-1, Muller 1-0-6-1

YMCA

D Cavanagh19

J Faint0

D van Rooyen28

K Singh1

R Dempsey41

S Hossain5

L Heycox14

Total:4/143

Bowling: Lethborg 6-3-6-2, McGrath 1-0-5-1

Rum City Foods Under-16

Hervey Bay Colts v YMCA

Hervey Bay Colts

J Geldard40

I Kelsey94

Total:4/180

Bowling: Pollitt 6-0-24-1, Grigg 4-1-5-0, Flor 3-0-9-0, Cavanagh 3-0-20-0, Faint 1-0-3-0, Lovett 3-0-17-1, Heycox 6-0-56-1, Cavanagh 3-0-31-0, Gray 1-0-15-0

YMCA

J Gray0

B Flor18

Z Faint2

K Pollitt103

S Cavanagh14

D Heycox3

T Price39

N Cavanagh0

J Lovett0

Total:7/193 (cc)

Bowling: Kelsey 6-0-26-2, Thompson 5-0-23-2

The Waves v Hervey Bay Brumbies

The Waves

No batting details

Total:7/222

Hervey Bay Brumbies

H Kington40

A Du Plooy29

Total:6/144

Maryborough v Brothers Rangers

Maryborough

H Jones58

R Wilcox92

Total:7/186

Bowling: Jackson 6-1-24-3, Johnson 6-0-50-1, Freeman 4-0-26-0, Pole 4-0-19-0, Hancock 1-0-6-0, Ryan 5-0-29-1, Frohloff 3-0-26-0, Kirchner 1-0-6-2

Brothers Rangers

E Ryan46

T Cox2

M Jackson48

J Kirchner49

E Rach5

C Hancock1

J Pole38

A Rahman13

Total:7/218

Bowling: McKay 6-2-13-2, Jones 7-1-55-3