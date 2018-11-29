Junior crickets results as last unbeaten team loses
CRICKET: The only unbeaten side in juniors suffered their first loss last Saturday in Bundaberg cricket.
Past Highs/Isis lost to the Hervey Bay Brumbies in under-14 to record its first defeat of the year.
But they remained on top on the ladder despite Norths winning and now having the same record as them.
It was another significant week for our juniors with some good results for teams and individuals.
The results are below.
JUNIOR CRICKET RESULTS - November 24
Rum City Foods Under-12A
The Waves v Brothers Escapes
The Waves
T Collins27
R Korner32
J Munro8
N Jacobsen0
P Dow0
T Coates10
L Henry2
L Trebbin18
J Sydes9
Total:5/153
Bowling: Marsman 5-0-29-1, Lamond 4-1-8-0, Wilson 4-0-30-1, Griffiths 3-0-18-0, Mathiesen 4-0-25-0, Stone 2-0-4-1, Themsen 4-1-11-0, Pole 4-0-16-2
Brothers Escapes
T Lamond62
K Pole1
L Marsman2
A Mathiesen0
W Themsen23
Z Stone9
S Wilson0
L Griffiths3
Total:137
Bowling: Henry 4-0-20-1, Munro 4-0-16-5, Trebbin 2-0-13-0, Dow 3.3-0-39-1, Jacobsen 2-0-13-0, Sydes 2-0-11-0, Korner 2-0-7-0, Collins 2-0-4-0, Coates 2-0-2-0
Norths v Brothers Mustangs
E Hamel11
B Bennett2
J Gear35
L Eade17
R Pimm5
A Poulter10
J Gaston3
J Mather6
F Jenner11
Total:6/164
Bowling: Kirchner 3-0-19-0, Millett 4-0-15-3, McKenzie 3-0-16-0, Wilson 4-0-27-0, Collin 4-0-9-0, Tuzes 4-0-16-0, Hirst 4-0-9-2, Millett 4-1-29-0
Brothers Mustangs
S Millett1
H Hirst0
R Collin9
B Wilson17
R McKenzie1
L Kirchner8
R Tuzes0
S Millett0
Total:44
Bowling: Gear 2-1-4-1, Gaston 1.2-0-2-1, Poulter 1-0-8-0, Eade 1-0-13-0, Pimm 1-0-5-0, Hamel 1-0-8-1, Jenner 1-0-1-0, Bennett 1-0-2-1
Isis v YMCA
Isis
C White28
J Hill4
R Santacaterina0
J Cocking21
J Sim45
F Hill1
A White0
S Wilkin0
Total:133
Bowling: Pollitt 4-1-15-2, Perry 4-1-12-1, Kelly 4-0-23-0, Faint 3-2-1-1, Maher 2-0-17-1, Hill 3-0-15-1, Baker 2-0-23-0, Felstead 2-0-13-0
YMCA
L Faint51
J Kelly41
T Baker3
R Felstead24
C Pollitt23
T Maher8
M Perry0
C Hill11
Total:6/233
Bowling: White 3-0-19-0, Hill 4-0-41-0, Wilkin 3-0-28-0, Sim 4-0-7-0, Cocking 3-0-22-0, Hill 4-0-31-0, White 4-0-32-2, Santacaterina 4-0-32-2
Rum City Foods Under-12B
Norths Maroons v The Waves Gold
The Waves Gold
L Hamilton27
P Gardner27
Total:223
Bowling: Donnison 1/10, Jacob 1/19
Norths Maroon
B Donnison34
C Manski26
Total:170
Bowling: A Stuchbery 3/10, L Hamilton 3/18
YMCA/The Waves Blue v Norths White
YMCA/The Waves Blue
K Heath8
S Juster13
J Young33
L Hensel11
N Hensel27
T Dorgan13
Total:4/173
Bowling: Hill 4-0-8-0, Walker 2-0-26-0, Fletcher 2-0-9-0, Te Pairi 3-0-25-0, Klowss 3-0-15-2, Clark 3-0-18-1
Norths White
J Clark9
H Klowss20
R Cheshire2
W Te Pairi9
W Fletcher6
M Walker12
G Hill16
Total:6/115
Bowling:Dorgan 3-0-11-2, Hensel 2-0-8-0, Juster 3-0-10-0, Heath 3-0-7-0, Young 2/24
Rum City Foods Under-14
Hervey Bay Brumbies v Past Highs/Isis
Hervey Bay Brumbies
C Pashley72
C Baker51
Total:4/204
Bowling: Santacaterina 3-1-18-1, J Rehbein 3-0-17-0, C Rehbein 3-0-37-0, McMahon 1-0-15-0, Johnson 3-0-28-0, Sim 4-0-25-0, Hetherington 3-0-13-0, De Martin 3-0-18-1, Freeman 3-0-5-1, Baldwin 2-0-8-1, Baldry 3-0-13-0
Past Highs/Isis
C Rehbein31
H Baldry22
J McMahon28
J Rehbein45
C Johnson8
Total:2/167
Bowling: Bortolanza 6-2-17-1
Maryborough v Norths
Maryborough
No batting details provided
Total:6/127
Bowling: Felstead 3-0-10-0, Parker 3-1-5-1, Coleman 3-0-8-1, Klowss 3-0-13-0, Richters 4-0-15-0, Canino 4-0-25-1, Wondrock 3-0-14-2, Wilson 2-0-6-0, Cheshire 2-0-5-0, Hansen 2-0-13-1, Gunning 1-0-9-0
Norths
N Gunning1
N Klowss0
A Wondrock5
P Hansen5
Z Richters1
R Coleman74
R Cheshire0
K Wilson0
D Felstead4
B Canino1
M Parker25
Total:9/138
No bowling details
Bundaberg Bolts v Brothers Everests
Bundaberg Bolts
R Rowlands3
T Staines1
R Richardson2
J Brunjes2
T Stumer40
T Fitzgerald0
B Staines5
M Drewett5
N Milliken0
T Armstrong0
Total:9/89
Bowling: Szegfu 2-0-6-1, Schneider 2-0-6-1, Rea 2-0-18-0, Boge 2-0-6-0, Mathiesen 2-0-5-2, Thomas 3-0-15-1, Marshman 1.5-0-20-0, Clarke 2-0-4-1, Bayley 2-0-5-0, Collin 1-0-2-2
Brothers Everests
K Bayley6
O Mathiesen0
A Rehbein4
B Marshman2
O Boge29
O Schneider1
N Clarke42
H Szegfu11
R Thomas15
Total:5/158
Bowling: Fitzgerald 3-1-10-1, Rowlands 3.5-0-13-1, T Staines 3.5-0-21-2, B Staines 2-0-8-1, Brunjes 2.2-0-22-0, Armstrong 2.3-0-21-0, Milliken 1.3-0-12-0, Richardson 3-0-28-0, Stumer 2-0-7-0, Drewett 2-0-14-0
Hervey Bay Colts v YMCA
Hervey Bay Colts
F Ignatenko24
B McGrath11
Total:105
Bowling: van Rooyen 4-0-17-2, Faint 4-0-9-0, Dempsey 3-0-5-0, Cavanagh 2-0-3-0, Singh 6-0-24-2, Lions 3-0-11-1, Heycox 4-0-17-3, Hossain 3-0-11-1, Muller 1-0-6-1
YMCA
D Cavanagh19
J Faint0
D van Rooyen28
K Singh1
R Dempsey41
S Hossain5
L Heycox14
Total:4/143
Bowling: Lethborg 6-3-6-2, McGrath 1-0-5-1
Rum City Foods Under-16
Hervey Bay Colts v YMCA
Hervey Bay Colts
J Geldard40
I Kelsey94
Total:4/180
Bowling: Pollitt 6-0-24-1, Grigg 4-1-5-0, Flor 3-0-9-0, Cavanagh 3-0-20-0, Faint 1-0-3-0, Lovett 3-0-17-1, Heycox 6-0-56-1, Cavanagh 3-0-31-0, Gray 1-0-15-0
YMCA
J Gray0
B Flor18
Z Faint2
K Pollitt103
S Cavanagh14
D Heycox3
T Price39
N Cavanagh0
J Lovett0
Total:7/193 (cc)
Bowling: Kelsey 6-0-26-2, Thompson 5-0-23-2
The Waves v Hervey Bay Brumbies
The Waves
No batting details
Total:7/222
Hervey Bay Brumbies
H Kington40
A Du Plooy29
Total:6/144
Maryborough v Brothers Rangers
Maryborough
H Jones58
R Wilcox92
Total:7/186
Bowling: Jackson 6-1-24-3, Johnson 6-0-50-1, Freeman 4-0-26-0, Pole 4-0-19-0, Hancock 1-0-6-0, Ryan 5-0-29-1, Frohloff 3-0-26-0, Kirchner 1-0-6-2
Brothers Rangers
E Ryan46
T Cox2
M Jackson48
J Kirchner49
E Rach5
C Hancock1
J Pole38
A Rahman13
Total:7/218
Bowling: McKay 6-2-13-2, Jones 7-1-55-3