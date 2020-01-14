Junior Bundy cricketers selected to play for state team

Lucy Hamilton, Taylor Stumer and Tarah Staines were selected to be a part of the Queensland cricket side to play in Canberra next month.

A SMALL handful of Bundaberg’s best young cricket stars have made their mark and were selected to play in the Queensland side at an upcoming national competition in Canberra.

Lucy Hamilton, Taylor Stumer and Tarah Staines were all selected to play in the Queensland side after their performances at the Queensland under-15s Female State Challenge late last year.

It will be the fifth consecutive year in the state team for Stumer, the fourth for Hamilton and the second for Staines.

When they aren’t making a name for themselves with the state selection team, they play for their local clubs in the Rum City Foods junior cricket competition.

“I feel very privileged that we get the opportunity to get to do it as girls in sport – especially cricket,” Hamilton said.

“We just love cricket.”

Staines said she got started with cricket with her siblings.

“I have older siblings who play cricket and so I just did cricket as well,” she told the NewsMail.

If they perform well during the upcoming games in Canberra, they could be selected to go to a training camp with the potential of being selected in the under-18 female National Championships later in the year, something all three agreed “could be pretty good”.