BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Cyclones and Bundaberg Bears U18 girls faced off yesterday afternoon in the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition at Rockhampton’s Hegvold Stadium.

Bundy took out the win with a score of 61 to 44.

The association-level representative competition caters for players in the U12 to U18 age groups who live north of the Sunshine Coast and south of Mackay.