JUNIOR AMONG BEST IN BUNDY: Jackson's top knock

TOP KNOCK: Talented cricketer Matthew Jackson made a century in his first juniors game for Brothers. Mike Knott BUN231018MATT6

CRICKET: Bundaberg's Matt Jackson knows all about the highs and lows of cricket after his past month.

The Brothers under-16 player became the first junior to score a century in any grade in the competition this season, smashing 105 against The Waves in the opening round.

He scored 14 boundaries and three sixes in the side's 65-run win.

"I was feeling alright from the start. A few came out of the middle," Jackson said.

"The boys all clapped and stuff, it was a good feeling and I raised the bat."

Jackson is just the second player in the Bundaberg Cricket Association to score a century this season.

No player in division 1 has done it.

But it isn't the first time Jackson achieved the feat, he got one earlier this season and another a couple of years ago.

"I got another in a trial game for the Tavs (Wide Bay in the Lord's Taverners)," he said.

"I got plenty of practice I guess and Brothers training started early."

Jackson started his season playing for Wide Bay.

The Shalom College student is one of a few Bundy players competing for the side, which is in the Lord's Taverners competition for the first time.

And he is the best batsmen in the side at the moment, with 120 runs and the only half century for the team.

He made 10 for Wide Bay on Sunday as the side lost to Sunshine Coast by six wickets.

"It's been good cricket playing against all the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast boys," he said.

"It's been a good challenge to all of us."

Jackson says that test has been the catalyst for his success for Brothers.

"Definitely," he said.

"It's been a pretty good season for myself at the start of the season so far."

Jackson said he hoped he would bounce back this weekend after making a golden duck on Saturday against Maryborough.

The under-16 side lost to the Heritage City in the semis last season but Jackson is confident the side can lift the trophy in his final year as a junior.

"We've got a pretty good team, hopefully enough to win it," he said.

"The aim for me is to keep scoring runs and getting wickets, hopefully get a few more centuries."

Inspired by Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh, the teenager said his goal was to make the Queensland Country squad that he got into in while playing under-12s.

Jackson will be back in action for Brothers at Kendalls Flat on Saturday before playing for Wide Bay against Sandgate-Redcliffe on Sunday.