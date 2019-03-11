JUMPING FOR JOY: The Waves make final

Sam Meyer pumps his fist into the air to celebrate his second goal.

Sam Meyer pumps his fist into the air to celebrate his second goal. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: The one-year title hiatus for The Waves might be over in the next two months.

The defending NewsMail Cup/Triple M Cup champions, Brothers Aston Villa, are out of the competition after The Waves won 3-0 in the semis at Martens Oval.

The Waves got on top in the second half with two goals in a four-minute period that opened up the game.

Striker Sam Meyer scored the opener in the 58th minute before Joe Williams doubled the advantage in the 62nd.

Meyer added his second right at the end to put The Waves back into the Cup final for the first time since 2017.

The side will now aim to win its fifth title in the past six years.

"Whenever it is a Cup game and it is knock-out we come out raring to win," The Waves captain Callum Hillier said.

"Whenever it is a big game we normally turn up and we did tonight."

Hillier said the win was partly down to the off-season the club went through with new coach John Brillante putting the squad through its paces.

The club played four matches before Saturday's final compared to just two from Brothers Aston Villa.

"Johnny has been working us really hard," Hillier said.

"We had an eight week period where it was non stop running.

"We had four pre-season games as well, which I thought joining the squad together has just helped us develop as a team."

The focus now is to use the pre-season and the depth of the squad, with the return of players from the Wide Bay Buccaneers, to win titles.

The club missed the finals for the first time in a while in the Wide Bay Premier League/division 1 competition and didn't win any trophies in Cups either.

"The start of every season the goal is to be the best," Hillier said.

"We've wrote last season off and it is behind us.

"The focus is here, just going forward, developing our youth and getting our best team out on the park each Saturday."

The loss for Villa was its worst in almost 12 months of football.

Villa captain Josh McInnes said it was disappointing to lose but the side wasn't concerned heading into the season.

"We just made too many mistakes in the middle and they punished us," he said.

"You can't beat match fitness and it helps a lot (for them).

"For us it gave us a good look at The Waves team especially and we know what we have to work on, especially fitness and keeping the ball."

The Waves will face Bingera in the decider, which is scheduled for May 6.