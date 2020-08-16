Menu
BUNDY BOUND: 67 x National Jump Rope Champion Luke Boon is coming to St Luke's.
Jumping for a cause: Aussie champion visits region

16th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Luke Boon, 67 times Australian Jump Rope Champion, is jumping in to Bundaberg next week for St Luke’s Anglican School’s special Jump Rope for Heart event.

Since the beginning of the current school term, St Luke’s preps-to-year 6 students have been jumping rope before and after school each day to raise money for the Heart Foundation’s 2020 Jump Rope for Heart initiative.

This year the school hopes to top last year’s amount which was the highest amount raised of any school in Queensland for the year, and saw St Luke’s named ‘Best School in Queensland’ for 2019.

Expected to be joining students and teachers for the August 19 special Jump Rope Event is the Jump Rope Champion, Luke Boon.

The event will include Luke Boon showing off his championship winning jump rope skills, and St Luke’s students jumping rope with him.

St Luke’s teacher and event organiser, Hayley Russo said last year the school raised almost $20,000 for Jump Rope for Heart, and this year, only four weeks into the event, they have already had 152 registrations and raised more than $12,000.

“We hope to break last year’s record in both money raised for the Jump Rope for Heart, and kids jumping for fun,” Ms Russo said.

Head of Primary, Mrs Tonia Lassman said the school has luckily had Luke Boon agree to attend the special day on August 19.

“He’s an internet and social media sensation so the students are excited to meet him and to see him jump rope,” Mrs Lassman said.

“The message for the morning will be all about having a big, healthy heart.”

Leading up to the special event, St Luke’s has also launched a complimentary Facebook event where children, parents, carers, or the greater community can participate by uploading photos or video of themselves jumping rope for fun to remain healthy.

The event on August 19 will be held at the school from 8.45am.

