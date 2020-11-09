Menu
‘It really took off‘: Jumping castle with kids sent flying into air
News

Jumping castle with kids inside sent flying into the air

by Georgia Clark
9th Nov 2020 5:43 AM
A jumping castle with children inside took off seven metres into the air and left two kids with injuries in a freak accident at a family gathering that's been described as a "terrifying experience" for those involved.

Paramedics were called to a children's party in the backyard of a home in Tabbita, north west NSW just after 2pm on Sunday following reports a jumping castle had been lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Two children have been rushed to hospital after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle flying into the air. Photo: NSW Ambulance
Two children have been rushed to hospital after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle flying into the air. Photo: NSW Ambulance

 

The children are in a serious but stable condition. Photo: NSW Ambulance
The children are in a serious but stable condition. Photo: NSW Ambulance

 

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl for a leg injury and a 10-year-old boy for an arm injury and neck pain.

The children were transported to Griffith Airport by road before being airlifted to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Markus Zarins said the family gathering took an unexpected turn with the freak accident.

"It appears that a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground.

"This would have been a terrifying experience for everyone at the scene. The jumping castle really took off landing a few hundred metres away from its initial location."

