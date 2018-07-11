Jumping castle owner convicted of child abuse seen at school

Steve James Harvey was fined after having contact with children despite his blue card being suspended.

Steve James Harvey was fined after having contact with children despite his blue card being suspended. Stephanie Kay

A JUMPING castle business owner who was convicted of child sex crimes was found operating a ride at a school after his blue card was suspended.

Court documents sighted by the Daily state Steve James Harvey, 43, was charged with sexual offences involving children in May 2016 and after his release from prison moved, but did not report his change of address to authorities.

The documents state he was given a blue card in 2015 as the proprietor of jumping castle business, but this was cancelled because of the charges.

In October that year, a complainant in the case reported to police they saw Harvey operating an inflatable soccer activity on the grounds of Grace Lutheran College in Rothwell and interacting with children.

Harvey was charged in Caboolture with continuing to carry on a regulated business while suspended from working with children and failing to update his address.

During sentencing for the breach in Brisbane Magistrates Court, Harvey's lawyer argued their client wasn't aware his blue card had been cancelled as the notice had been sent to his previous home.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed on a $2000 fine, but the magistrate thought that penalty was "too light" and fined Harvey $7500 instead.

Harvey, who is currently serving an eight-year sentence for child-sex offences, successfully appealed the fine on the grounds it was "excessive".

The fine was reduced to $2000 by Judge Paul Smith in July 2018.