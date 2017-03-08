Jump in my car! Council to paint the town green with EV

POWERING UP: Ergon's Michael Dart (right) shows Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Mayor Jack Dempsey how the i-MiEV charges.

IT'S a clean, green machine and a zippy new car is now the Bundaberg Regional Council's latest toy.

The Mitsubishi i-MiEV is an electric vehicle that has previously been used in trials by Ergon Energy, and yesterday it was presented to the council by Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

"If you charge an EV from a solar PV system or another renewable energy source, not only do you reduce your recharge costs, but there are no carbon dioxide emissions,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Even charging an EV from mains power, especially on an off-peak tariff, is considerably cheaper than the petrol bowser.”

The i-MiEV, an ultra-compact five-door hatchback, has a range of around 100km - "enough for a trip to Childers” - but would be well suited for zipping around town, media officer Wayne Heidrich said.

Ergon Energy's Michael Dart said he hoped the gift would see the council become a role model for energy efficiency.

Ergon has mapped its network for potential EV charging station sites from Toowoomba to Cairns.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was excited by the opportunity to spread a "positive environmental message”.

"This dovetails with a council push for Bundaberg to achieve Smart City status and will provide us with valuable data on the effectiveness and usefulness of electric vehicles,” Cr Dempsey said.