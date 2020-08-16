Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BUNDY BOUND: 67 x National Jump Rope Champion Luke Boon is coming to St Luke's.
BUNDY BOUND: 67 x National Jump Rope Champion Luke Boon is coming to St Luke's.
News

Jump for a cause: Aussie champion to visit region

16th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Luke Boon, 67 times Australian Jump Rope Champion, is jumping in to Bundaberg next week for St Luke’s Anglican School’s special Jump Rope for Heart event.

Since the beginning of the current school term, St Luke’s preps-to-year 6 students have been jumping rope before and after school each day to raise money for the Heart Foundation’s 2020 Jump Rope for Heart initiative.

This year the school hopes to top last year’s amount which was the highest amount raised of any school in Queensland for the year, and saw St Luke’s named ‘Best School in Queensland’ for 2019.

Expected to be joining students and teachers for the August 19 special Jump Rope Event is the Jump Rope Champion, Luke Boon.

The event will include Luke Boon showing off his championship winning jump rope skills, and St Luke’s students jumping rope with him.

St Luke’s teacher and event organiser, Hayley Russo said last year the school raised almost $20,000 for Jump Rope for Heart, and this year, only four weeks into the event, they have already had 152 registrations and raised more than $12,000.

“We hope to break last year’s record in both money raised for the Jump Rope for Heart, and kids jumping for fun,” Ms Russo said.

Head of Primary, Mrs Tonia Lassman said the school has luckily had Luke Boon agree to attend the special day on August 19.

“He’s an internet and social media sensation so the students are excited to meet him and to see him jump rope,” Mrs Lassman said.

“The message for the morning will be all about having a big, healthy heart.”

Leading up to the special event, St Luke’s has also launched a complimentary Facebook event where children, parents, carers, or the greater community can participate by uploading photos or video of themselves jumping rope for fun to remain healthy.

The event on August 19 will be held at the school from 8.45am.

MORE STORIES

bundaberg community fundraiser heart foundation jump rope for heart luke boon st luke's anglican school bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pollen power: Community bands together to give club its wings

        Premium Content Pollen power: Community bands together to give club its...

        News A Bundy club has received a bundle of much needed donations and it turns out all it took was kind hearts and local businesses

        Here comes second set of lights

        Here comes second set of lights

        News WORKS were well under way at the Island Drive/ Shute Harbour Road intersection this...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Greensill leading by example in Ombudsman’s eyes

        Premium Content Greensill leading by example in Ombudsman’s eyes

        News Ombudsman Kate Carnell: There is no reason why other supply chain finance providers...