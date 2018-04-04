Jumbo primed for Weetwood title defence

Jumbo Prince completes his track gallop for jockey Todd Banks at yesterday morning's Breakfast With The Stars at Clifford Park.

THIS Saturday's Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap is shaping as one of the most open feature races seen at Clifford Park in recent years.

But trainer Michael Nolan is hoping there is no need to look any further than last year's result to find the 2018 winner.

Nolan will shoot for his fourth Weetwood victory this week when he lines up with last year's dead-heat winner Jumbo Prince.

The six-year-old shared victory last year with Col 'N' Lil to present Nolan with his third Weetwood success following the efforts of Miss Imagica in 2012 and 2013.

Twenty-two hopefuls have been nominated for Saturday's feature leaving a number of well-fancied entries as borderline candidates for the final 14-horse field.

Horses in danger of missing a Weetwood start include Toowoomba trio Mr Marbellouz, Our Beebee and Publishing Power

But while speculation over the field make-up swirled at yesterday's Breakfast With The Stars promotion at Clifford Park, Jumbo Prince continued on his trouble-free Weetwood path.

"He's not normally a flash track-worker and that's probably some of the best work I've seen from him,” Nolan said after Jumbo Prince's solo gallop for jockey Todd Banks.

Jumbo Prince resumed racing with a sixth placing at Doomben on March 3 with his five-week break between races a part of Nolan's long-range Weetwood strategy.

"It was always our plan to give him one run going into this year's race and so far we couldn't be happier with the way things have gone,” Nolan said.

"We gave him a week off after that first run out at Bahram on the aqua-walker and he's done well since.

"He'll be ridden by Sean Cormack and I'm just hoping he can draw a good alley now.”