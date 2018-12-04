Julie Bishop wows with killer $1570 heels

Unafraid of hitting a glass ceiling, Julie Bishop has once again stood sky high in a pair of killer designer heels during question time yesterday.

Known for her impeccable style and expensive taste, the black, patent leather Yves Saint Laurent sandals have an 11CM tall heel and retail for a whopping $1,570.

Well heeled.... Julie Bishop's style wowed parliament. Picture Gary Ramage

In August, the former foreign minister famously wore a pair from bright red, satin, sparkly shoes when she resigned from parliament.

Her colourful fashion choice - which she later referred to as 'a comfortable working boot' - instantly became an iconic moment of female empowerment, boldy standing out against the sea of dark suits of pollies and journos.

Last week, Bishop donated those same 'red resignation shoes' to the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House

Kilelr details.... Close up of those heels. Picture Gary Ramage

She also came under fire when high-end designer Jimmy Choo gifted her a pair of Aboriginal print pumps, however Bishop insisted she did not breach strict rules that stipulate ministers must pay for extravagant gifts.

Alongside an Instagram post about the donation, she wrote: "If I inspire one woman to aspire to enter public life, to aspire to be a Foreign Minister or Prime Minister, this gift has been worth making."

Arguably one of the most glamorous women in politics, the 62-year-old's love for designer clothing goes beyond her feet.

Bishop's wardrobe includes other luxury labels including Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Rachel Gilbert.