Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty
Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty
News

Julian Assange rape case reopened in Sweden

by Stephen Drill
13th May 2019 7:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Swedish prosecutors are to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, deputy director of prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson has announced.

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges - a step short of formal charges - against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.

Seven years later, a case of alleged sexual misconduct was dropped when the statute of limitations expired. That left a rape allegation, and the case was closed as it couldn't be pursued while Assange was living at the Ecuadorean embassy in London and there was no prospect of bringing him to Sweden.

editors picks julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    Childers kidnapper Eden James Kane begs for sentence cut

    premium_icon Childers kidnapper Eden James Kane begs for sentence cut

    News Eden James Kane says his sentence should be reduced after abducting a three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.

    Pokies winnings ripped from woman's hands

    premium_icon Pokies winnings ripped from woman's hands

    News Police are speaking with the victim

    Parties who haven't signed aged care pledge named and shamed

    premium_icon Parties who haven't signed aged care pledge named and shamed

    Politics LNP incumbent labels pledge a 'union stunt'