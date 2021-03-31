Jules Sebastian on forging her own path

Living in the shadow of a famous partner is not for everyone, but the multi-talented Jules Sebastian says being known as Guy Sebastian’s wife is a compliment.

It's something scores of female celebrities despise - but for presenter, author, and stylist Jules Sebastian, being known as Guy Sebastian's wife will always be a compliment.

Despite forging her own thriving career, the 41-year-old says she will always be proud of being by her singing superstar husband's side.

"I'm proud I'm Guy's wife. I don't ever see it as I have to come out of his shadow. I'm so happy he has that (spotlight)," she says.

"If people call me Guy Sebastian's wife, I'm proud of that but forging my own way has been a slow burn and I've chipped away and kept at it and it's come to together at the tender age of 40."



Despite sharing 20 years together in the limelight, Sebastian says the pair have never struggled with public scrutiny eroding their relationship.

"We have been in this public sphere around about 20 years and you get used to being the passenger in the seat of your life. The way it affects me is positively … being a public person makes me self-reflect and think about my own family and my own life and my own career," she says.

"People have been so kind to us individually and as a couple over the years. We were so young when Guy won (Australian) Idol, audiences have been through our marriage with us, (they have been there through) our children being born."

Jules and Guy Sebastian with their children Archer and Hudson. Picture: Supplied

And now, the mum-of-two says she is ready to "open up the door a little bit further".

Sebastian's latest project is a book, titled Tea and Honesty, inspired by her hit interview series Tea with Jules.

"It was sort of a reverse way to write a book …. I think what is closest to my heart is those conversations that I've had with people over the years," she says.

"I have learned from those people. Having a different perspective from other people has made me stop in my tracks and think out my own reactions about life."

“I’m just a girl living day-to-day like everyone else,” says Jules. Picture: Tim Hunter



Sebastian says in the sea of Insta-perfect mummy influencers and models, she hopes to use her book to share a message of vulnerability.

"It's quite a vulnerable book. I've said a lot of things as I was writing and my story and how I've navigated my life. I am no guru of anything really," she says.

"I'm just a girl living day-to-day like everyone else and trying to figure what comes my way. I want to be like a warm hug, and I want them to see themselves in my story."

