Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Juicy fruit survives Bundy's wet

FRESH: Estelle Greensill testing the watermelons at Greensill Farms, Bundaberg.
FRESH: Estelle Greensill testing the watermelons at Greensill Farms, Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN241117FARM3
Hayley Nissen
by

LITTLE Estelle Greensill is one in a melon.

The eight-month-old had her first taste of watermelon yesterday, sitting among the vines on her dad Peter's family farm - Greensill Farming Group.

The company has begun harvesting the first of its summer crop, just in time for Christmas.

Farm manager Tony Sandwell said preparation for the juicy fruit began mid-year with ground preparation, before planting from August to September.

"This year we started planting on August 14. It was fairly consistent, even-sized planting for 10 weeks,” he said.

It was this method that saved the crop when Bundaberg was lashed by three torrential rain events in October and November.

"It coped surprisingly well with the rain. There was definitely an impact, but we still have a crop,” he said.

Harvesting began earlier this month and will continue for about 10 weeks, wrapping up in January.

FARM FRESH: Estelle Greensill testing the watermelons at Greensill Farms, Bundaberg.
FARM FRESH: Estelle Greensill testing the watermelons at Greensill Farms, Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN241117FARM2

The Greensills sell their melons to the major supermarket chains up and down the east coast, including to Adelaide, as well as produce agents across the country.

But the real thrill is the once-a-year delivery to local schools so students can celebrate their last day with a slice of the ever-popular fruit.

Tony and his wife Kim, who also works for the company, personally deliver melons to about three schools in Bundaberg, free of charge, and make sure they're sliced, ready for the children to enjoy.

While the demand is for seedless watermelons, Tony said they had to grow both varieties for the seedless to pollinate.

Farming is big business for the Greensills, who operate about 2000ha of land where they also grow sweet potatoes and cane.

The farm will continue to operate all through Christmas, but Tony said he and Kim would be having a little holiday back home in Western Australia before returning to work.

Topics:  fruit juicy watermelon

Bundaberg News Mail
Where to vote in Bundaberg, Burnett, Callide

Where to vote in Bundaberg, Burnett, Callide

TO MAKE today's dreaded ballot box dash a little easier, we've put together a list of all the polling booths - and sausage sizzles.

QLD VOTES: Invalid votes could rise

Voters need to number every box to ensure their ballot counts. Picture: File.

Voters need to number every box to ensure their vote counts

'Spitter' in jail to trial

Bundaberg Court House.

Charged with the serious assault of a Bundaberg police officer

$20m project starts at IWC

SOD TURNING: Stirling Eggmolesse, Ara Harathunian, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Wayne Mulvany at the IWC second stage site in Bundaberg.

Work for 407 local people, including 295 permanent jobs

Local Partners