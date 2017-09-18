Juice, smoothie shop to open

COMING ALONG: Bow and Arrow will offer customers healthy alternatives including juice and smoothies once it opens in November.

THE Lifestyle Capital will soon have another feather in its cap with the opening of a juice and smoothie bar.

Bow and Arrow is the latest business set to open along the coast of Bargara.

The owner of the new business said there would be a vast selection of healthy food options available - everything from juice to smoothies, sorbet, fresh salad, wraps and coffee.

"It is coming along very well, we're very excited,” he said.

"We are very health-conscious people and there are nothing but good vibes here.

"I'm down on the Sunshine Coast and come up to help with the development on weekends.”

He will also introduce trike hire at the shop after an advertising gimmick gained legs.

The trikes were initially placed at the front of the shop for advertising when a group of four women asked to take them for a ride.

"I said 'yeah, go for it' and they were laughing the whole time,” he said.

"They came back and they were still laughing and said everyone was asking them were they got the trikes from.

"So we are going to have the trikes and do up a hamper for people to take with the trikes for a picnic down at the park.”

Trikes will be available for hire too.

The owner said they were going with a rustic interior theme, using up-cycled timber from demolition yards and putting their own twist on the shop.

After receiving positive feedback from passers-by, the owner said he decided to take to Facebook to build anticipation before opening.

"I just put it online as a bit of a bait and everyone has been really great,” he said.

Already dozens of people have tagged their friends in the post, praising the new business.

Bow and Arrow will open its doors on November 1 and is located at 105/5 Whalley St, on the corner of Whalley and See Sts.

Visit their Facebook page to stay up-to-date with the business's progress.