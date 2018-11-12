Juice bar serves up healthy advice

Lauren, Rebecca, Isabella out the front of Of the Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop in Bargara.

Lauren, Rebecca, Isabella out the front of Of the Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop in Bargara. Brian Cassidy

VEGETABLE juice, raw treats and protein smoothies, with a healthy dose of advice, is on offer at Bargara's newest business.

Of the Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop is naturopath Rebecca Lang's newest venture and it compliments, and is located beside her other business - Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre in See St.

Officially opening on Sunday, Ms Lang said she saw a need to be able to offer the type of food she recommended to her clients.

"We wanted to be able to help our clients, and the general public, improve their health,” she said.

"We've set up a health food shop section as well and offer organic coffee, protein smoothies, vegetable juices, as well as herbal teas and tonics.”

Amongst the staff are three naturopaths and two nutritionists and Ms Lang said they were more than happy to give advice to their customers.

"It's to help educate people about what naturopaths and nutritionist actually do and how we can help,” she said.

Ms Lang said the feedback so far had been encouraging and she thanked the wider Bargara business community, who had been incredibly supportive.