Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lauren, Rebecca, Isabella out the front of Of the Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop in Bargara.
Lauren, Rebecca, Isabella out the front of Of the Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop in Bargara. Brian Cassidy
Business

Juice bar serves up healthy advice

Carolyn Booth
by
12th Nov 2018 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VEGETABLE juice, raw treats and protein smoothies, with a healthy dose of advice, is on offer at Bargara's newest business.

Of the Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop is naturopath Rebecca Lang's newest venture and it compliments, and is located beside her other business - Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre in See St.

Officially opening on Sunday, Ms Lang said she saw a need to be able to offer the type of food she recommended to her clients.

"We wanted to be able to help our clients, and the general public, improve their health,” she said.

"We've set up a health food shop section as well and offer organic coffee, protein smoothies, vegetable juices, as well as herbal teas and tonics.”

Amongst the staff are three naturopaths and two nutritionists and Ms Lang said they were more than happy to give advice to their customers.

"It's to help educate people about what naturopaths and nutritionist actually do and how we can help,” she said.

Ms Lang said the feedback so far had been encouraging and she thanked the wider Bargara business community, who had been incredibly supportive.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Serial dater kisses and tells in memoir of romantic mishaps

    premium_icon Serial dater kisses and tells in memoir of romantic mishaps

    News ALMOST 40 dating disasters in a kiss-and-tell memoir has been release by a former Bundaberg journalist.

    Homeowners apply to make houses compliant with law

    premium_icon Homeowners apply to make houses compliant with law

    Council News Homeowners apply to make their homes compliant

    OPINION: Every road needs a speed camera

    premium_icon OPINION: Every road needs a speed camera

    Opinion Raising revenue the only way to get message across

    Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    premium_icon Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    Crime Puppy farms are being used for dog fighting WARNING: GRAPHIC

    Local Partners