Outgoing councillor Judy Peters has served her division for 26 years.
Judy’s emotions after 26 years in role

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
31st Mar 2020 5:00 AM
RETIRING Bundaberg councillor Judy Peters said she felt nervous, sad, and happy after working 26 years in local government.

“It’s an important time in my life and I’m ready to start a new journey,” Cr Peters said when asked why she was no longer representing Division 9.

“I’m not sure what more I could do but, just to let your readers know that this is my community, this is my home and this is where I will be staying for the foreseeable future.

“I’m staying in all the state boards that I sit on, all the communities I sit on and I will stay patron of the eight organisations I belong to.

“I believe it’s now time to give back to the community without any restrictions.”

When asked if she had advice for new Bundaberg regional councillors, Cr Peters said, “stay true to yourself, be the person people elected.

“A piece of advice given to me by my daughter who has taken this journey with me and who I admire incredibly, love what you do and do what you love.

“If that doesn’t tick your box then you need to be looking elsewhere.”

Cr Peters left the shipping industry to join the former Bundaberg City Council under Mayor Nita Cunningham’s administration in 1994, and has carried the council’s community portfolio ever since.

