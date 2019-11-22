Judy Peters to step back from council

Cr Judy Peters has announced that she will not campaign for the next term of the Bundaberg Regional Council.

LONG-SERVING Bundaberg councillor Judy Peters will not be serving another term with the council.

Cr Peters said “watch this space” when asked what she planned to do after she left council, but said she had no plans to enter state politics.

“No, this is not on my horizon,” she said.

“The decision to not contest the next election is not one I have taken on lightly but for me is the right decision.

“My belief that good decision making comes with empowered knowledge and skills, the importance of staying abreast of all legislation and regulations as well as giving 100 per cent of your time and efforts is a must and something I have totally committed to do in my role as your councillor.

“I have an opportunity to continue this in a new way and I am looking forward to the opportunity to doing so.”

Her positions include being a Justice of the Peace, the regional representative of BUSHkids Queensland, and the Australian Local Government Women’s Association’s state president.

Cr Peters was recently recognised by the Local Government Association of Queensland for her 25-years of service to the council, of which she has been a dependable part since Mayor Nita Cunningham’s administration in 1994.

When she began as a councillor she aimed to give people a voice, and to ensure their challenges were addressed.

The shape of her division changed over the years but still had a balance of urban growth areas, agriculture, and green spaces, she said.

“The social fabric of our community is the foundation for a most liveable, dynamic and rewarding environment in which all community members benefit and grow,” Cr Peters said.

“Whilst roads and drainage needs will always continue, it must never be in place of community, cultural and creative excellence which makes our community a more engaged, resilient one and a region which embraces liveable and equitable outcomes.”