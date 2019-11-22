Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Judy Peters has announced that she will not campaign for the next term of the Bundaberg Regional Council.
Cr Judy Peters has announced that she will not campaign for the next term of the Bundaberg Regional Council.
News

Judy Peters to step back from council

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG-SERVING Bundaberg councillor Judy Peters will not be serving another term with the council.

Cr Peters said “watch this space” when asked what she planned to do after she left council, but said she had no plans to enter state politics.

“No, this is not on my horizon,” she said.

“The decision to not contest the next election is not one I have taken on lightly but for me is the right decision.

“My belief that good decision making comes with empowered knowledge and skills, the importance of staying abreast of all legislation and regulations as well as giving 100 per cent of your time and efforts is a must and something I have totally committed to do in my role as your councillor.

“I have an opportunity to continue this in a new way and I am looking forward to the opportunity to doing so.”

Her positions include being a Justice of the Peace, the regional representative of BUSHkids Queensland, and the Australian Local Government Women’s Association’s state president.

Cr Peters was recently recognised by the Local Government Association of Queensland for her 25-years of service to the council, of which she has been a dependable part since Mayor Nita Cunningham’s administration in 1994.

When she began as a councillor she aimed to give people a voice, and to ensure their challenges were addressed.

The shape of her division changed over the years but still had a balance of urban growth areas, agriculture, and green spaces, she said.

“The social fabric of our community is the foundation for a most liveable, dynamic and rewarding environment in which all community members benefit and grow,” Cr Peters said.

“Whilst roads and drainage needs will always continue, it must never be in place of community, cultural and creative excellence which makes our community a more engaged, resilient one and a region which embraces liveable and equitable outcomes.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A tale of two regional CBDs

        premium_icon A tale of two regional CBDs

        News WHILE some Bundaberg CBD businesses may be struggling, about 50km away Childers’ CBD is booming.

        39 Wide Bay fire units modernised for bushfires

        premium_icon 39 Wide Bay fire units modernised for bushfires

        News THE Queensland Government says it’s working to ensure visitors to National Parks...

        Councillor will not run for next term

        premium_icon Councillor will not run for next term

        News DIVISION 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said he would not be running in next year’s...

        Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        premium_icon Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        News Crash killed Bundaberg university lecturer, Dr Phillip Donaldson