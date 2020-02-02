Judgment Day: Heavyweight joins fight for NRL star

One of the most powerful legal minds in the state has taken up the fight to clear the name of former NSW State of Origin star Josh Reynolds.

Margaret Cunneen, who gave evidence as a character witness for former Manly fullback Brett Stewart in 2010, will defend Reynolds, who is vigorously defending a domestic violence charge against his ex-partner.

Cuneen, the former Crown Prosecutor who has prosecuted some of the state's worst sex offenders, including convicted rapists Mohammed and Bilal Skaf, is now a defence barrister.

The high-profile appointment by the Wests Tigers playmaker has emerged as NRL CEO Todd Greenberg prepares for rugby league's day of reckoning.

Eleven months after being stood down by the NRL under their controversial no-fault stand-down policy, St George Illawarra's Jack de Belin and co-accused Callan Sinclair will stand trial over the alleged rape of a woman inside a Wollongong unit in December 2018.

Appearing in Wollongong Local Court Monday, this is the moment De Belin, the Dragons club and the rugby league community have been waiting for almost a year.

DeBelin and Sinclair face a maximum penalty of life behind bars if found guilty.

The much-anticipated trial is expected to last two weeks with St George Illawarra acutely aware of the attention that is headed their way.

Dragons CEO Brian Johnston has spent the past fortnight meticulously planning for the media attention the club is set to face.

Josh Reynolds hurls verbal abuse towards a female.

Johnston has held private meetings with the NRL, the club's major sponsors and key stakeholders, explaining how the club plans to maintain their course and preparation for the 2020 season despite the obvious distraction the case will bring.

He has also called a meeting with the Dragons senior coaching staff, explaining to head coach Paul McGregor that they must refrain from commenting to the media about the case.

It's expected the Dragons will support De Belin in court with the company of their welfare staff, but the NRL is unlikely to attend.

De Belin's case is just one of a string of off-field issues that Greenberg is set to detail to the ARL Commission at a crucial meeting on Thursday.

Just 38 days before round one of the NRL season, Greenberg will determine potential sanctions for Reynolds, Curtis Scott, Maika Sivo, Tyrone May and Joe Ofahengaue - all of whom have been investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit for off-field incidents.

Margaret Cunneen at South Sydney Juniors Club in Kingsford. Picture: Richard Dobson

Greenberg has the power to implement suspensions from playing NRL games, fines, or they could escape punishment altogether.

Reynolds is due to attend Sutherland Local Court on February 7 - this Friday - for mention, where his legal team, including Cuneen and solicitor Daniel McGirr, will attempt to expedite the hearing.

A backlog of cases has led to fears within Reynolds' team that he could be forced to wait seven months before he has his day in court.

"The seven-month delay has real potential to ruin our client's career," McGirr wrote to the Sutherland Local Court registrar on December 19 last year.

"The NRL season begins at the start of March 2020, meaning if the NRL stands our client down, he will miss 19 of the prescribed 25 games, not including any representative games he may be selected for.

NRL player Manase Fainu after being bailed over alleged church stabbing.

"Our client is a professional NRL footballer and is under heavy media scrutiny, even with reports today which seem to try to conduct a 'trial by media' approach to these matters.

"Our client has suffered significant reputational damage through the media and has been dropped from his ambassador role with White Ribbon, a charity championing the cause of domestic violence sufferers, based on these media reports."

JOSH REYNOLDS

The case: Reynolds has entered a not guilty plea for a domestic violence charge after allegations in December he left bruising on ex-partner Arabella Del Busso's right arm and left leg. His next court appearance is on Friday, February 7.

Possible fallout: Reynolds' legal team are supremely confident the NRL star will be acquitted, but he could still face sanctioning from Todd Greenberg. Either way, Reynolds is vowing to fight this case until the very end.

He took to social media with a cryptic response to an unrelated video that emerged on social media channels last week, stating: "Truth. Always. Wins."

Impact on club: With Robbie Farah retired and Jacob Liddle injured, Reynolds is being backed by coach Michael Maguire to start the season at hooker. But if Reynolds is sidelined by Todd Greenberg, it will leave the Tigers looking at Storm recruit and son of Kevin Walters, Billy Walters, to feature at dummy-half.

JACK DE BELIN

The case: De Belin and co-accused Callan Sinclair have been charged with five sexual assault offences, including a charge of aggravated sexual assault in company causing actual bodily harm. The two-week trial begins tomorrow.

Possible fallout: If found not guilty, he would be free to return to the NRL. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

Impact on club: De Belin's last NRL match was September 15, 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season as a result of the NRL's no-fault stand down policy - and his omission from the Red V pack was telling. This 2020 season is the final year of his contract at the Dragons.

Curtis Scott was arrested on Australia Day. Picture: Instagram

MANASE FAINU

The case: Has pleaded not guilty to allegedly stabbing a man at a Sydney Mormon church dance. Was charged in October with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm in company. Back in court tomorrow.

Possible fallout: The Manly hooker could have a custodial sentence if he is found guilty. The stabbing charge carries a maximum 25-year sentence.

Impact on club: Already stood down by the NRL's no-fault policy. If found not guilty, he will be free to play but is expected to be sidelined long term because of a shoulder injury. Sea Eagles have ready-made replacement after signing Danny Levi.

CURTIS SCOTT

The case: Scott has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, behaving in an offensive or indecent manner and resisting arrest after an alleged incident early on Monday in Sydney. Case was mentioned on Friday. Due back on February 20.

Possible fallout: One charge of assaulting an officer can carry a seven-year jail sentence.

Impact on club: Could still be stood down by the NRL's no-fault policy. Any absence would leave a huge hole for the Raiders, who last week released Joey Leilua to the Tigers and before that had grand final winger Jordan Rapana switch to rugby. If the new Canberra recruit is missing, Nick Cotric could switch to centre and Michael Oldfield on to the wing or Sebastian Kris straight into the centre spot.

MAIKA SIVO

The case: Allegedly tugged a waitress's dress during an incident at a Nadi hotel in Fiji on Boxing Day. He claims he was trying to get the attention of the waitress and did not do anything untoward. Was charged with indecent assault. Back in court on February 17.

Possible fallout: Carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Impact on club: Yet to be stood down. Will be hard to replace should Sivo miss any matches, with George Jennings a potential starter. Sivo was a star in his debut season, scoring 22 tries from 25 matches.

TYRONE MAY

The case: May pleaded guilty in November to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent in 2018.

Possible fallout: May narrowly avoided jail in court on Friday. Instead, he was placed on a three-year good behaviour bond and 300 hours of community service. The NRL will meet with Penrith in the next 48 hours to determine whether May will receive any additional penalties.

Impact on club: May missed the entire 2019 season, leaving the Panthers short of a utility player. The club are confident that given his case is now closed, he will return to the NRL this year.

JOE OFAHENGAUE

The case: Was found asleep in his parked car while under the influence of alcohol. Has not been accused of drink-driving, but was given a minor traffic infringement. Ofahengaue, 24, has been charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit. He was alleged to have recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.136. Due in Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 12,

Possible fallout: Won't face any serious penalty.

Impact on club: There are suggestions the club is fed up with Ofahengaue as his indiscretions mount. Could miss round one match.