Judge tells druggie 'you're getting too old for this'

"THERE is no point being worried about going to jail because that's where you're going to end up. Dead or jail."

That is the warning a District Court judge gave a Bundaberg man on Tuesday afternoon.

The stern message came after Judge Leanne Clare sentenced Mathew Peter Maythers, 39, to nine months in prison with immediate parole.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing drug property.

Bundaberg District Court was told while Maythers' criminal history mainly consisted of property and dishonesty offences, there were a series of drug crimes that emerged from 2008 onward.

The defence said Maythers had started using marijuana at the age of 14, and methamphetamine some four years after that.

On January 19, police stopped Maythers who was driving a car carrying a number of other passengers.

After conducting a search, officers found .01g of methamphetamine, 3.5g of marijuana, drug utensils and scales in a bag in the back seat of the car.

The court heard Maythers admitted the bag was his and agreed to an interview.

He also provided the passcode for his mobile phone, which revealed text messages which proved he had supplied $100 worth or methamphetamine to someone.

Crown Prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said Maythers had cooperated with police and volunteered his supplier's name to officers.

The father of four turned to meth after the break down of his 18-year-relationship with his partner.

The court heard he had "stayed out of trouble" for some eight months now and was working on his drug addiction, having stopped seeing his old friendship group who heavily influenced that lifestyle.

Judge Leanne Clare acknowledged Maythers' long-term struggle with drugs, mental health and domestic violence.

"But involvement with meth is always serious. That is a drug that brings so much misery into the lives of so many people," she said.

"You're getting too old for all this. I know you've got your problems but you can't live your life getting in and out of problems and looking over your shoulder all the time.

"You know what you have to do ... if you don't get help, you need to see this as your last chance."

She sentenced him to nine months in prison for the supply charge and three months in prison for the possess charge.

He was released on immediate parole and convictions were recorded for all four charges.