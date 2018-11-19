Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rabbits Eat Lettuce party organisers.
Rabbits Eat Lettuce party organisers. Daniel Tran
News

Weekend festival still waiting on court decision to go ahead

Liana Turner
by
19th Nov 2018 3:56 PM

ORGANISERS of a three-day festival set to begin on Friday still don't know if they'll be allowed to operate.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd has been challenging a NSW Police Force decision to withdraw support from the festival before the NSW Land and Environment Court in Sydney.

The matter was subject to a hearing last Friday, which continued before the court today.

Justice Tim Moore has reserved his decision until tomorrow morning.

He's expected to hand down his ruling on the matter at 9am and publish his reasons to the parties at 2pm.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd director Erik Lamir-Pike last week released a statement saying organisers of Bohemian Beatfreaks, set to be held on a private property at Kippenduff, west of Casino, were hopeful the event would go ahead.

This came after a statement from NSW Police citing a list of safety concerns about the festival's site.

The event is scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd has been approached for comment.

More Stories

bohemian beatfreaks land and environment court northern rivers festivals nsw police force rabbits eat lettuce
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drug link not ruled out in Norville stabbing

    premium_icon Drug link not ruled out in Norville stabbing

    Crime Police are asking any witnesses of the stabbing near Branyan and Enterprise Sts on Saturday night to contact police.

    • 19th Nov 2018 4:20 PM
    BoM: Summer outlook says warmer weather on way for Bundy

    premium_icon BoM: Summer outlook says warmer weather on way for Bundy

    News BoM forecasts drier summer for Bundaberg region

    ScoMo reaps big donations during Queensland tour

    premium_icon ScoMo reaps big donations during Queensland tour

    Politics Regional QLD handed over thousands in donations

    Illegal cacti seized from Bundy property

    premium_icon Illegal cacti seized from Bundy property

    News The illegal cacti were handed over and are set to be destroyed

    Local Partners