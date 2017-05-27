Judge ' really torn' over whether to send ice dealer to jail

IT was an extremely close shave for confessed ice user and supplier Amy Terese Dale when a judge gave her freedom - this time.

Judge Helen Bowskill QC acknowledged being "really torn” over what sentence to give the repeat offender.

It was text messages police found on Dale's mobile phone that helped convict the mother.

Dale, 35, a pensioner, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to six offences: three of supplying methylamphetamine; two counts of possessing methylamphetamine ; and one count of possessing marijuana; as well as having digital scales, clip-seal bags and a mobile phone used in the supply of drugs.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said it was not the first time Dale had been in court for drug offences.

Ms Wilson said police searched Dale's home on August 28 and found small amounts of methylamphetamine and marijuana.

The ice was of varying purity and not of commercial quantity.

Many clip-seal bags were found.

Dale's mobile phone was analysed and police found incriminating messages that related to drug supply.

Ms Wilson said Dale was on a suspended sentence at the time and asked for up to 18 months jail.

Defence barrister Peter Richards said Dale has been doing drug counselling and taken control of her drug rehabilitation.

Mr Richards said jail would interrupt her rehabilitation progress and Dale spent two months in custody when first charged.

Judge Bowskill said Dale must be more responsible and acknowledged she was going to counselling.

"I've been really torn on what sentence should apply in your case,” she told Dale.

"You will be on supervised parole. I've given you an opportunity to put your money where your mouth is.”