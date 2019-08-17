Judah Kelly to the rescue: Headline act found at 11th hour
MOORE Park Beach Arts Festival's has needed to change its headline act after Caitlyn Shadbolt announced on Wednesday she had to pull out due to health reasons.
With two days before the festival's 20th anniversary celebrations, the committee found a replacement, Judah Kelly, a 2017 contestant of The Voice.
Festival committee president Jay Furnish said there was a lot of networking, phone calls, and negotiation needed "to get the deal done” to fill tonight's 6pm spot on the main stage.
"Everything lined up, ticked boxes, and we said 'right, go'.”
"We just can't wait to hear Judah sing and wow us with his awesome range and beautiful tones.”
Ms Shadbolt said on social media she had to cancel because her gallbladder needed to be removed.
"I absolutely haaate (sic) cancelling but my body has said no and I think it's important for me to listen to it for once,” she posted.
Mr Furnish hoped for an attendance of 4000 people throughout the weekend, drawn to a free family event that covers arts, music, and stalls while near the beach.
A new feature of the festival this year will be the Ol Meri Wantok pacific island village.
"It's a cultural connection by Papua New Guinea and islanders and Fiji, that comes together to make a village,” Mr Furnish said.
"And people can come in and out through their workshops and see how they weave baskets and do other stuff as well.
"They came to us and said 'hey listen, we want to be connected and be part of the festival'.
"And I thought that would be a great idea to be an added feature.”
SCHEDULE:
Saturday August 17
9am: Braydon Symes
9.45am: Opening ceremony and Welcome to Country
10am: Ariana Brogden
10.45am: Ol Meri Wantok Display
11am: 2EZ
12pm: Sth Kolan Drum Corps
1pm: Kenny and the Retro Rockers
2pm: Ol Meri Wantok Display
3pm: Gandhi and the Ghosts
4pm: Sgt. Peppers Band
5pm: Smooth Velvet
6pm: Judah Kelly
7pm: Fireworks
Sunday August 18
9am: Richard Gorter
10.15am: Ol Meri Wantok Display
10.30am: PCYC Pop Mania
11am: Lions Bicycle Parade
11.30am: Tai Chi Display
12.15pm: Ol Meri Wantok Display
1pm: Jo Carr Vocal Display