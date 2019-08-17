Judah Kelly to the rescue: Headline act found at 11th hour

MOORE Park Beach Arts Festival's has needed to change its headline act after Caitlyn Shadbolt announced on Wednesday she had to pull out due to health reasons.

With two days before the festival's 20th anniversary celebrations, the committee found a replacement, Judah Kelly, a 2017 contestant of The Voice.

Festival committee president Jay Furnish said there was a lot of networking, phone calls, and negotiation needed "to get the deal done” to fill tonight's 6pm spot on the main stage.

"Everything lined up, ticked boxes, and we said 'right, go'.”

"We just can't wait to hear Judah sing and wow us with his awesome range and beautiful tones.”

Ms Shadbolt said on social media she had to cancel because her gallbladder needed to be removed.

"I absolutely haaate (sic) cancelling but my body has said no and I think it's important for me to listen to it for once,” she posted.

Mr Furnish hoped for an attendance of 4000 people throughout the weekend, drawn to a free family event that covers arts, music, and stalls while near the beach.

A new feature of the festival this year will be the Ol Meri Wantok pacific island village.

"It's a cultural connection by Papua New Guinea and islanders and Fiji, that comes together to make a village,” Mr Furnish said.

"And people can come in and out through their workshops and see how they weave baskets and do other stuff as well.

"They came to us and said 'hey listen, we want to be connected and be part of the festival'.

"And I thought that would be a great idea to be an added feature.”

SCHEDULE:

Saturday August 17

9am: Braydon Symes

9.45am: Opening ceremony and Welcome to Country

10am: Ariana Brogden

10.45am: Ol Meri Wantok Display

11am: 2EZ

12pm: Sth Kolan Drum Corps

1pm: Kenny and the Retro Rockers

2pm: Ol Meri Wantok Display

3pm: Gandhi and the Ghosts

4pm: Sgt. Peppers Band

5pm: Smooth Velvet

6pm: Judah Kelly

7pm: Fireworks

Sunday August 18

9am: Richard Gorter

10.15am: Ol Meri Wantok Display

10.30am: PCYC Pop Mania

11am: Lions Bicycle Parade

11.30am: Tai Chi Display

12.15pm: Ol Meri Wantok Display

1pm: Jo Carr Vocal Display