Jubelin: ‘Why women are so obsessed with bikies’

Hairy, sweary, ultra-violent - and yet strangely attractive to women.

Exactly how outlaw motorcycle gang members manage to surround themselves with ladies is one of the great mysteries of law enforcement - but ex-cop Gary Jubelin says it's unusual to meet a bikie who struggles for female attention.

The former homicide detective, now an investigative journalist with News Corp Australia, has spent much of his 34-year career working around bikies, from beat policing to the Gangs Squad and ultimately as a detective inspector of homicide.

What's with the women?

"I've asked some bikies that very question," says Jubelin in a special subscriber-only video interview for his smash-hit podcast I Catch Killers with Gary Jubelin.

"I asked one particular bloke, he wasn't the best style of a bloke I've ever seen, but he had gangster written all over him, tattoos, scars, and I've said: 'Mate what's this about?' And he said: 'They love the outlaw'.

Gary Jubelin’s new podcast episode is live. Picture: Tim Hunter.

In the video player above, Claire Harvey interviews Gary Jubelin about the 'Cunno' episode and lifts the veil on the world of bikies.

In this week's episodes, Jubelin interviews 'Cunno', an ex-bikie who has spent much of his adult life either on the run or in prison.

Cunno reveals in the interview he knew one man in prison who even fathered several children while behind bars, presumably by having visitors smuggle out sperm samples to his wife.

Jubelin says he was stunned when one rough-looking bikie he knew suddenly started going out with a sophisticated career woman. "She found something about this particular bikie attractive and she thought she was going to change him," Jubelin says.

"I once had to speak to him on the phone to meet with him and he was mumbling. I said: 'What's going on?' He said: 'I've got a mouthguard in'. I said: 'Oh are you sparring?' because I knew he fought. He said: 'No, I'm getting my teeth whitened.'

"This is a big, tough bikie. The next time I saw him he was wearing a polo neck jumper and slacks. I looked at him and said: 'You've got to be kidding'."

Jubelin says as someone who's struggled since leaving the police with losing his own brotherhood: "I understand the need to belong to a tribe. I think it's instinctual. They get vulnerable people, kids who are looking for a way in life, and for someone who wants to live the life of an outlaw there's some attractions there. You don't work, you're on the run, you've got your alcohol, your drugs, your women, it's like living the rock star lifestyle."

