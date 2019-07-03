Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_JT_IN_TOWN_02JUL19
QLD_CP_NEWS_JT_IN_TOWN_02JUL19
Parenting

JT shares life lessons with indigenous kids

by Peter Carruthers
3rd Jul 2019 9:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Indigenous kids from Kowanyama taking part in the JT Believe program got the chance to rub shoulders with their hero on Tuesday.

Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston said the program was designed to teach self-belief and confidence.

"It's about having the courage to be good people," he said.

"Rugby league may have piqued their interest with footy but that's not what it's about. Rugby league is a driver for social change … the program is about teaching the skill sets of life."

Eighteen youth were chosen for the federally funded program with the help of community elders and was open to Year 7-10 students at Yarrabah and Year 5-7 students at Kowanyama.

Hamish Gilbert, 11, from Kowanyama was excited to be taking part.

"We have been learning to introduce ourselves to other people to get more confidence as we grow up," he said.

children johnathan thurston life advice

Top Stories

    Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    premium_icon Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    News A FORMER Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service employee is suing their former employer for nearly $2million after slipping and sustaining an injury.

    Woman bailed after alleged robbery with knife

    premium_icon Woman bailed after alleged robbery with knife

    Crime Court hears car was flagged down before alleged robbery

    Keith Pitt gives insight into first day back in parliament

    premium_icon Keith Pitt gives insight into first day back in parliament

    Politics Keith Pitt's first day back in parliament

    Get ready for Bundy's bushfire season: Report

    premium_icon Get ready for Bundy's bushfire season: Report

    News Fireys warn of dry weather conditions