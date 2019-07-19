Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

PJ READY: Bundy MP Dave Batt, Charlie Sorenson, Hinkler MP Keith PItt and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett prepare for today's National Pyjama Day. This year marks the 15th year of Pyjama Day, an event created by the Pyjama Foundation to raise funds for the organisation and its work with foster care in the region. The funds raised today will go to the 1400 children in the Foundation's care and improving their literacy.

FORMER Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has joined the voice calling for an increase to Newstart payments.

The govenment backbencher wants Newstart rates to take into account a recipient's location due to an increased cost of living in the regional areas but higher rent in cities.

"Newstart is a hard life,” Mr Joyce said.

Backing the Coalition's stance that employment is the best form of welfare, the former deputy prime minister also pointed out the amount of necessary infrastructure in the lives of those seeking it is lacking.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt yesterday said his priority was on bringing living costs down ahead of getting a lift in Newstart payments as the best way forward for Bundaberg.

Speaking at a promotional media event for today's Pyjama Day, where people are encouraged to wear their PJs to work, Mr Pitt said his focus was on "driving down the cost of living”.

Mr Pitt called on Queensland Labor "to get out of the way” and allow the Coalition to move ahead with advancing the region.

The Australian Council of Social Services yesterday welcomed Mr Joyce's support for an increase to the payment.

Several Labor MP's have added their voice calling for an increase to Newstart, some for a payment of up to $400 per week.

Currently Newstart recipients get a maximum $555 fortnighly payment.