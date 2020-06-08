Journo who threatened to kill Christians moves to Bundy

SUSPENDED SENTENCE: James Michael Waugh told the ACT Magistrates Court he planned to move to Bundaberg. Picture: Craig Dunlop

SUSPENDED SENTENCE: James Michael Waugh told the ACT Magistrates Court he planned to move to Bundaberg. Picture: Craig Dunlop

A FORMER Fairfax journalist who ran a campaign of intimidation against a group of Canberra new-age Christians has told a court he’s going to live in Bundy.

James Michael Waugh, 29, was last month sentenced to two years and six months in jail, suspended after time served, having previously pleaded guilty to threatening to act with intent to cause public harm.

In April, he fled to Bundaberg to live with family, despite a magistrate ordering him not to leave the ACT.

He had been given bail after serving five months behind bars.

The ACT Magistrates Court was told Waugh’s family had paid for his flights to Queensland during the coronavirus pandemic so he could be separated from his flatmate with stage-4 cancer.

But Magistrate Bernadette Boss said Waugh’s relatives should have instead paid for him to stay in a caravan park and issued a warrant for his arrest.

SUSPENDED SENTENCE: Former Canberra journalist James Michael Waugh.

Waugh, a former journalist with The Queanbeyan Age, describes himself as a “white nationalist Muslim” in 2018, moved into a rental property in the Canberra suburb of Griffith, and advertised for flatmates on a local Christian Facebook.

As his religious views became increasingly radical, Waugh began saying he wanted to become a martyr, and in early 2019 sent one of his Christian housemates a message saying “I pray you burn” and that he never wanted to hear about Christians “unless it’s a call to mass extermination by my Muslim bretheren”.

Waugh also threatened to “tear apart” and “hit back” against a woman who had romantically rebuffed him and said he would burn her house down.

A local pastor, Simon Nixey, contacted police, only for Waugh to threaten to “hit back in self-defence”.

CAMPAIGN OF INTIMIDATION: One of James Michael Waugh’s vile posts.

In one of his diatribes, Waugh described Christianity as a “child molesting religion” and said of his love interest: “I am going to cut her organs out of her and feed them to (his dog) … she should be gutted like a f***ing dog”.

Following the March 2019 Christchurch shootings, Waugh said left a post on a church Facebook page saying he was going to “kill every single one of you polytheist c***s” in a reprisal attack.

He said he had purchased a scimitar from Pakistan and planned to “cut their heads off in my front yard as a reprisal”.

Since his release from jail, Waugh has been seeing a psychiatrist and has come to realise his views were bizarre, the court heard.

At his sentencing, he told the court he planned to move to Bundaberg.