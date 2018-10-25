Menu
EMERGE 2018: Shalom College Year 12 student Matthew Todd with his artwork titled Misdirection, inspired by his experiences with OCD.
News

Journey with OCD captured in artwork

25th Oct 2018 10:39 AM

SOME of the Bundaberg Region's skilful young artists have been busy putting brush to canvas, pen to paper, needle to thread and more to create original artworks for an upcoming Emerge 2018 exhibition.

Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery's Emerge Exhibition is an annual showcase of skill and talent from some of the region's most talented students, with eight high schools represented at the event.

One such student is Matthew Todd.

The Shalom College Year 12 student created a piece for the exhibition titled "Misdirection” and said the artwork related to his own personal journey with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

"One main thing about OCD is that it is a false connection or false association between a cause and an event,” he said.

"For example I might think I have to say a certain word to stop a disastrous event from happening. So it is a false connection of something that in reality just doesn't exist.”

Matthew said his piece centred around the use of materials such as signs and piping to create a scene of traffic flow and traffic disruption is a metaphor for the course of his own thoughts. "I mainly used pipes and clay, and the construction took me about three weeks to complete,” he said.

He said it was his second year showcasing his work through the Emerge exhibition and urged other aspiring artists to give it a go.

"The advice I would have for other artists is if you have an idea, just keep pushing it,” Matthew said.

Council's Community and Cultural Services spokesperson Judy Peters said the exhibition not only highlighted the talent of local youth, but also the importance art and creativity played in the journey of adolescence.

"Each year Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery shines a spotlight on our region's young artists and shows the community that arts education is thriving in our schools,” Cr Peters said.

"Emerge 2018 is packed with innovation, emotion, expression and energy in artworks that will challenge and excite you.

"Thoughtful, whimsical, difficult, or colourful, students have really dug deep to create some very thought-provoking pieces either stemming from personal experiences or issues facing our community, or even humanity as a whole.”

The Emerge exhibition is set to open on Friday, November 2 and runs until Sunday, December 9 at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.

The Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is on 1 Barolin St.

