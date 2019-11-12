Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Journalist challenges police raid warrant

by AAP
12th Nov 2019 12:19 PM

 

JOURNALIST Annika Smethurst is asking the High Court to quash a warrant federal police used to raid her Canberra home and take data from her phone earlier this year.

In April 2018, Ms Smethurst published three stories in The Sunday Telegraph and online about a proposal to allow the Australian Signals Directorate to spy on Australians without a warrant.

A day later, the matter was referred to the Australian Federal Police for investigation, with police raiding the journalist's home on June 4.

Ms Smethurst's lawyers are asking the court to rule on whether the warrant was invalid because it either misstated or did not precisely state the alleged offence, and whether it infringed the implied freedom of political communication.

Annika Smethurst at her Canberra home where police with a search warrant spent several hours inside rifling through her personal items. Picture: Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst at her Canberra home where police with a search warrant spent several hours inside rifling through her personal items. Picture: Gary Ramage

The lawyers said in written submissions the warrant bears little relation to any offence under the Crimes Act.

The case will come before the High Court on Tuesday.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has intervened in the case arguing the journalists' lawyers have overstated what was required for the warrant.

"The identification of an offence in a search warrant is not required to 'state the offence in the precise terms of the statute'," his written submission argues.

Even if the material was seized unlawfully, Mr Porter argued police should be permitted to retain it so the question of its use can be determined in the event criminal proceedings are launched.

More Stories

afp raids journalist police raids right to know warrant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Local innovation to aid in patients’ recovery

        premium_icon WATCH: Local innovation to aid in patients’ recovery

        News A LOCAL woman has invented, designed and manufactured a new vertical sling in Bundaberg

        How readers' favourite fashionista finds her style

        premium_icon How readers' favourite fashionista finds her style

        Local Faces Local lover of fashion was born on Melbourne Cup day

        Bundy's dramatic drop in rainfall and what it means for us

        premium_icon Bundy's dramatic drop in rainfall and what it means for us

        News Region half a metre down on its average annual rainfall

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards