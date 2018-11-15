Cowboys poised to snatch McGuire from Broncos

Josh McGuire is set to leave the Broncos for the Cowboys. Picture: Getty

The North Queensland Cowboys are on the verge of signing Kangaroos forward Josh McGuire for the 2019 season on a $3.2 million contract.

The Cowboys have been in secret talks with the Brisbane Broncos enforcer for two weeks about an immediate move to Townsville.

There is concern in North Queensland about the future of former Test and Maroons front-rower Matt Scott who recently underwent surgery on a neck injury.

The Broncos are reluctant to release the 28-year-old McGuire but could use the space it would create in the salary cap to keep their best young forwards long term.

The likes of Tevita Pangai Junior, David Fifita, Payne Haas and Joe Ofahengaue all showed immense promise throughout the 2018 season.

The Broncos don’t want to let Josh McGuire go but see it as a smart move salary cap-wise. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Maroons and Kangaroos forward has two years to run at the Broncos but is being offered four to five years to play out his career in Townsville.

The Daily Telegraph understands the Broncos have informed new coach Anthony Seibold about the situation.

With the addition of Val Holmes in 2020, the Cowboys will have a roster to seriously challenge for another premiership.