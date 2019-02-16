Josh loves Bundy vibe

WHEELS IN MOTION: Josh Brooks, competing at the event in 2016 with the white shorts and green top, returns to compete in the madison at the Cyclefest International.

CYCLING: When New Zealander Josh Scott got the call to come back to Bundaberg he immediately signed on the dotted line to compete.

The Kiwi will battle the best from Australia and the rest of the world in the madison when it starts tonight at Auswide Bank Cyclefest International at Kevin Brodgen Velodrome.

Scott enters the event as one of only two riders in the men's field to win the prestigious madison after winning it on his debut at the venue in 2016.

The other winner is Australian Nick Yallouris, who won it the year before Scott did.

But Scott isn't just here to defend his title, he's back in Bundy to embrace a community that did the same to him.

"The week we had last time I was here, it was unreal and the Bundaberg community and culture was wicked,” he said.

"I just had to come back at some stage.”

Scott missed last year because of circumstances out of his control.

The junior world champion in team pursuit in 2016 said racing in Bundaberg brought out the best of him.

"It's a real good opportunity to get away from New Zealand and branch out to experience a different style of racing,” he said.

"It will be a pretty good weekend of racing.”

Scott is one of a handful of riders that has already attacked the velodrome at top speed.

But he knows that advantage won't last long as other professionals get to grips with the tricky-at-times circuit.

"It will be (an advantage) for maybe the first few races,” he said.

"It took me a couple of races to get used to trusting that I won't slip out on the bankings (in 2016).”

Scott is racing with Hugo Jones, with the duo familiar with each other and ready to give the madison a crack.

"We've known each other since we started racing seven years ago,” he said.

"It will be fun.”

The madison starts later today, with qualifying for the final that will be held tomorrow.