Josh is focused on winning again

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante is primed to lead Sydney FC to another title, according to his father John.

Brillante starts his finals campaign for Sydney FC tomorrow night against Melbourne Victory with the winner going through to the grand final.

The side will play either Adelaide or Perth for the title after the two sides played last night.

Sydney FC is still chasing its first silverware this year after missing out on the FFA Cup and the Premiership plate recently to Perth Glory.

It is the first time Sydney FC have been at this stage, title less, since Josh joined the club in 2016.

"Perth have been the better side, but it was only a couple of games where they (Sydney) lost some points,” John Brillante, his father, said.

"They could have taken the premiership plate again.

"But they are still thinking they have a great chance in the final. "It's going to be a good game.”

John said his son was in a good head space as well after a failed move to Korea earlier this year.

He is out of contract with Sydney at the end of the finals series but that isn't a concern right now, according to John.

"He's definitely focused on playing well with Sydney, no question on that at all,” he said.

The hope is to end the season with a grand final win.

The sides play at Jubilee Stadium at 7pm.