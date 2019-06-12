Hazlewood raring to go after simple tweak

Hazlewood has been recovering from a back injury and hasn’t played a 50-over match for Australia since November against South Africa in Hobart.

Test quick Josh Hazlewood has "tweaked" his bowling action to avoid any repeat of the back issues which cost him a berth at the World Cup.

And the 2015 World Cup winner hasn't completely given up on helping the Aussies go back-to-back vowing to play most of the five Australia A one-day fixtures in England, beginning next Friday to be on "standby" should any of the bowlers get injured.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with a stress fracture after the 2-1 Test series loss to India last summer and despite resuming bowling in April was overlooked for the World Cup.

Hazlewood, who is in Brisbane to prepare for the eight-match Australia A tour of England, revealed he had been working with NSW bowling coach Andre Adams and made some "little changes" to his action.

The Test vice-captain is back to bowling at full speed and was hoping to play up to 70 per cent of the "A" games to get himself ready for the Ashes, which begin in Birmingham on August 1.

"I had to make a few little changes to my action," Hazlewood told the Herald Sun. "So I've been doing some technique work for about two months now.

"I've just got back to my full run the last couple of weeks and am building up to 100 per cent, everything is tracking nicely.

"It's pretty simple stuff really. I was falling away a bit, hurting my lower left side. I'm trying to get around that, and have done some good work with Andre Adams at NSW the last couple of months.

"A few of the other guys have been making some changes with him and it's worked nicely for me."

Australian coach Justin Langer conceded Hazlewood's injury was "bad timing" because he couldn't play enough cricket to be picked in the 15-man World Cup squad.

But the Aussies bowling depth is being tested in the tournament with Nathan Coulter-Nile conceding 169 runs, for just one wicket, in his three games.

Hazlewood, the Test vice-captain, hasn't bowled in a match since the final Test against India in January and was ready for some centre wicket hit-outs in Brisbane, and then the matches in England.

"Yeah, I am just sick of training basically and bowling in the nets," he said.

"This gives me a good lead in, a bit more under my control being on an A Tour. I think I am going to get exactly what I need out of it and be match-fit and ready for the Ashes."

Hazlewood also threw his support behind picking a pace battery for the five-Test Ashes series, which he hoped could include resurgent speedster James Pattinson, who is also part of the A tour, and Jhye Richardson, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

"Having three bowlers is very hard to get through a series like that." Hazlewood said. "Hopefully we are all up and firing and putting pressure on each other for spots."

AUSTRALIA A TOUR OF THE UK

Australia A one-day squad: Travis Head (c), Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Mitch Marsh (vc), D'Arcy Short, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Sean Abbott.

Australia A four-day squad: Tim Paine (c), Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Travis Head (vc), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Chris Tremain

ONE-DAY FIXTURES

June 20: v Northamptonshire, The County Ground, Northamptonshire

June 23: v Derbyshire, County Ground, Derby

June 25: v Worcestershire, New Road, Worcester

June 30: v Gloucestershire, Bristol Country Ground, Bristol

July 2: v Gloucestershire, Bristol Country Ground, Bristol

FOUR-DAY FIXTURES

July 7-10: v Sussex, Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, Arundel

July 13-16: v England Lions, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

July 23-26: Australia v Australia A, Ageas Bowl, Hampshire