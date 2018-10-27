Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROYALTY: Princess Dina Mired of Jordan (left) and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie at the launch of the new centre.
ROYALTY: Princess Dina Mired of Jordan (left) and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie at the launch of the new centre. USQ Photography
News

Jordanian princess visits USQ to open centre

27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCESS Dina Mired of Jordan was at the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus, near Ipswich, this week to open USQ's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research.

The Princess has dedicated her life to the global fight against cancer.

"I applaud USQ in addressing the challenges of cancer and finding practical solutions that target disparities and work to improve cancer care and control for all citizens in Australia," Princess Dina said.

"The research that this centre will conduct around the health disparities in regional areas of Queensland is extremely important and an example of how dedicated research can help to bridge the gap for cancer survivorship in regional Australia."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
dina mired jordan usq
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    premium_icon $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    News THERE is one last chance to own a piece of ex-HMAS Tobruk with a limited commemorative plaque being sold by the contractor which sank the vessel.

    DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

    premium_icon DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

    News Mr Plowman said for first-time renovators to 'start small'

    STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    premium_icon STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    Property The property could be subdivided into six residential blocks

    Local Partners