Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Sun still rises for Jordan Murdoch

by LACHIE YOUNG
7th Nov 2018 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast have signed former Geelong midfielder Jordan Murdoch as a delisted free agent.

The 26-year-old will join the Suns on a three-year deal after being delisted by the Cats last month.

Gold Coast list and strategy manager Craig Cameron said Murdoch's senior experience would be a welcome addition to the Suns.

"Jordan provides us with elite speed and foot skills to add balance to our midfield," Cameron said.

"He is a man of great character, has experience in a strong program at Geelong and will help to drive the professional standards here at the club.

"We've begun this off-season implementing a long-term strategy for this football club to ensure we have good balance across our entire list."

Murdoch was selected by Geelong with pick 48 in the 2011 draft and played 108 games for the Cats.

Related Items

Show More
afl geelong cats gold coastsuns jordan murdoch

Top Stories

    'LESSER OF 2 EVILS': Mum sells son weed to curb ice use

    premium_icon 'LESSER OF 2 EVILS': Mum sells son weed to curb ice use

    Crime THEY say a mother will do anything for her child. But a Bundaberg woman has taken that notion to the extreme by repeatedly selling her meth-using son marijuana.

    'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    premium_icon 'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    Crime Man schooled in court etiquette after bringing attitude to bar table

    • 7th Nov 2018 9:31 AM
    SHOCKING THEFT: Rare Isis tree dug up and stolen

    premium_icon SHOCKING THEFT: Rare Isis tree dug up and stolen

    News Locals call for answers after rare tree stolen

    Local Partners